Sam Pittman, Staff Hitting Recruiting Hard With Other Aspects of Football on Hold

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff have made recruiting a priority during the COVID-19 shut down of all other things related to football.

Pittman talked about the recruiting on his 50-minute teleconference Friday. He also explained how offers are handed out with a difference explained from ones in the state, nearby Arkansas and outside the normal area.

“If it’s the state of Arkansas, it has to go through the position to the coordinator to me before we can send an offer out,” Pittman said. “If it’s in a bordering state it goes through the position coach to the coordinator and then they can put an offer out.

“Then if it’s further away than that, the position coach has the ability to make an offer. What we do is we sit in here and basically I rank the board that’s sitting behind me in the 2021 and the 2022 class.”

Several offers went out this week as well including some even after the teleconference. Pittman talked about that.

“We felt like we were a little behind in the 2022 so we made a big emphasis in that over the last three days and we were able to offer some kids from our state,” Pittman said. “We just don’t want to miss anybody in Arkansas. We want to be right when we offer them, so I feel like on those I have to be every bit a part of that offer. I have to be on all of them.

“But you don’t want an offer sitting out there for a week on a kid bordering our state and me haven’t watched the tape and they’re waiting on it and we’re getting behind. We want to stay ahead of people, not behind. I think we offered like eight guys in the secondary or eight guys on defense, maybe Tuesday and maybe Wednesday. And there were other schools that followed suit right with us on the same eight people so hopefully people looking at us in recruiting and what we’re doing and that would be a compliment.”

One recruiting tool that has been big for Arkansas is the camps in June. While this is just March, the question of if camps can be held in June is still in question.

“They are up in air,” Pittman said. “We obviously have dates for them, but who knows. Who knows what’s going on. We are in contact with the high school kids when this all breaks up come see us you know. They understand it too.

“I do think it was very valuable to get high school kids on campus before this started. We offered several in the two Junior Days. I thought our kids did a really good job of getting talented kids on caps. I thought they went really. I don’t know obviously what’s gonna go on, but it’s gonna be different.”

Arkansas held Junior Days on Feb. 1 and March 7. They picked up a verbal commitment from Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, for the Class of 2021. Pittman talked some more about the Class of 2021 and 2022 classes being a priority during this period.

“Well, we’ve amped it up,” Pittman said. “I mean, we have more time, so you can either sit around and not do anything or you can recruit. And again, there’s a lot of ways to get out of where we are right now. Number one way is to recruit, and so I felt like that we were behind in 2022s. I thought we kind of caught up a little bit in ‘21s. So the last two, maybe three days — Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday — we made a big push for 2022 kids. And I would think y’all probably saw that. I don’t know how many we offered but quite a few in that class.

“We went in on a note writing campaign. We went on a Facetime campaign. So, we were hitting at least 10 kids Facetime at least a day that I was able to talk to. We were writing at least 10 kids a day as a full staff. And we will do it this morning, and we will do it every day until we get back here. So, we’re trying to amp up phone conversations. You know, they have to call us, but we’re trying to amp that up, and we’re trying to amp up our note writing campaign.”

Pittman and the Razorbacks have three offers out in Arkansas in the Class of 2021 and five in 2022.