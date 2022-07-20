By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman talked some recruiting while at SEC Media Days on Wednesday including adding nine transfers.

The transfer portal is a big part of recruiting now. Pittman remarked about how many the Hogs added in the Class of 2022.

“Portal additions, we had nine,” Pittman said. “We ended up with two wide receivers, four D-linemen, one linebacker, two DBs. Five of those were at our spring practice. They practiced this spring, of. Four of ’em came in this summer. We expect one of them to contribute to our success.”

The wide receivers were Toledo’s Matt Landers, 6-5, 197, and Oklahoma’s Jaden Haselwood, 6-3, 211. The defensive line has LSU’s Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, College of the Canyons (Calif.) transfer Taylor Lewis, 6-3, 317, Arkansas State’s Terry Hampton, 6-1, 314, and Georgia Tech’s Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 251. Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-5, 232, and defensive backs are LSU’s Dwight McGlothern 6-2, 182, and Georgia’s Latavious Brini, 6-2, 211.

Basically LSU and Arkansas traded transfers. Defensive backs Joe Foucha and Gregory Brooks left Arkansas for LSU while McGlothern and Jackson are with the Razorbacks. Pittman talked about the exchange.

“Let’s go with what LSU is getting,” Pittman said. “Two fine kids. Ones that were never in trouble, gave everything for the University of Arkansas. We’re very, very happy that they were on our football team.

They’ll work hard. They’re good kids. They’re good players. Certainly when you go in the same division, it’s

harder. But great kids, great parents. Coach (Brian) Kelly got two fine, fine football players.

“For us, Dwight McGlothern is a guy we think can play man-to-man cover corner. More importantly, he thinks he can play man-to-man cover corner (smiling). He can. He’s long. I like him a lot. Landon Jackson came over with an injury. Wonderful person, wonderful kid. He’s just now healthy. He can run. I mean, he can run run. Long. We felt like not necessarily from LSU, but we felt like some of our issues were rushing the passer as a defensive end and a cover, man-to-man cover corner situation. Not that we don’t have ’em, but we needed more. We felt like we did well with those two guys in the portal.”

Pittman feels his time as head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College helps with the portal recruiting now.

“Yeah, I remember being the head coach at Hutchinson Junior College,” Pittman said. “They said you had to have 120,140 kids on your team. I went out west of Kansas, recruited, recruited. At a junior college you’re going to recruit 85, 90 kids every year. It’s kind of crazy. Yeah, I’ve been raised up with a lot of people. That’s

basically what’s portal is doing now. With us, we signed 22 and 9. We signed 31 scholarships, which is unheard of, two years ago, if you know what I’m saying.”

What the transfers did last season.

Jaden Haselwood, WR, Oklahoma — Played in all 12 games of the regular season, catching a team-best 39 passes for 399 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns. Recorded multiple catches in 10 of 12 games.

Landon Jackson, DL, LSU — Was injured at LSU, Prior to LSU he played at Pleasant Grove (Texas) High School. Had 299 tackles, 75 for loss, 45.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, 12 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one interception in his career there.

Drew Sanders, LB, Alabama — 24 tackles, 12 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries.

Dwight McGlothern, CB, LSU — 32 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, one interception, five pass breakups, quarterback hurry and forced fumble.

Latavious Brini, S, Georgia — 38 tackles, 23 solo, 2.5 for loss and eight pass breakups.

Jordan Domineck, DE, Georgia Tech — 38 tackles, 18 solo, 5.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one pass breakup, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and one recovered fumble for touchdown.

Terry Hampton, DL, Arkansas State — 11 tackles, five solo and 2.5 for loss. Injuries limited him to six games

Matt Landers, WR, Toledo — Made 20 receptions for 514 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games played. Turned in a team-best 25.7 yards per reception. Caught 18 passes in last five games of the season, including nine in the last two.

Taylor Lewis, DL, College of the Canyons (Calif.) — Recorded 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup in six games.