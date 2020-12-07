Sam Pittman Wanting More From Special Teams

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman talked at length about his team’s issues on defense against Missouri when the Hogs surrendered 653 yards of offense.

However, another area he has been unhappy with at times this season and again on Saturday is special teams. Senior AJ Reed missed a point after touchdown following Arkansas’ first touchdown then had another blocked later in the game.

Pittman was asked about special teams and what he was looking for as the season winds down.

“Well, we’d like to make some extra points,” Pittman said. “We’d like to not get a field goal blocked. We’d like to not get punts blocked. All those things, we’ve had a couple of punts blocked, a field goal blocked and we’ve missed some extra points. Those things effect the outcome of the game. They effect the way the opponent calls the game and they effect the way we call the game. So, you know, at this point and time in the season when the depth is getting thinner you know it really shows on special teams more than anywhere else.”

But there’s more to it on special teams than just some kicking issues. Pittman went more into detail what another is for a thin team as far as depth.

“If you’re playing the way we play our offense up-tempo there’s chances the defense is get more reps,” Pittman said. “Of course it’s their responsibility to get off the field too. But with that said, at times, your corners, skill spots on defense, it’s hard to play them on a lot of special teams as well because they’re playing a ton of reps on defense so in the future, we certainly have to upgrade our depth there.

“Our punting, kicking game has got to be better. We’ll work on that, but it’s not scheme. We’re not getting out-schemed. We’re not any of those things. We just have to continue to get better in that aspect. We have to, obviously, be able to kick the ball through the uprights.”

For the season, Reed is 7 of 11 on field goals with a long of 48 and 27 of 29 on point after touchdowns. Reed hit a big 48-yard field goal to help protect the lead against Tennessee. True freshman walk-on Vito Calvaruso has 46 kickoffs with 33 touchbacks.

The Razorbacks have used three punters. George Caratan averaged 45.4 yards per punt on 16 attempts, but he was the one who had the two blocked earlier in season. Sam Loy has only punted five times and averaged 35.2 yards. Reid Bauer has taken over the punting duties and averaged 44.1 yards on 33 attempts.

Jordan Silver has handled the deep snapping and had a very good season.