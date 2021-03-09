Sam Pittman Wants Hogs to Improve Pass Rushing, Still Looking For Help

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman wants the Razorbacks to have a much improved pass rush this year and has some thoughts on how to get that accomplished.

Pittman talked about that subject on Monday during a zoom conference.

“I think we’re going to widen them out a little bit more,” Pittman said. “I think we’re going to try to get them out of some inside I’s on those tackles a little bit more. At least give one of them, if not both of them, the opportunity to rush the edge. Certainly we’ve got to find those guys. I think we’re going to have to bring five at times. We sat back and rushed three.

“I think we’re going to have change up what we do on first down at times. We’ve got to put a team in the hole and we didn’t do that on a consistent basis last year. That was one of our self scouts that we found out. But we’ve got to find those pass rush. They’ve been working extremely hard and we should have….we’ve got guys on the team that can rush the passer. We’ve just got to give them a little bit better chance and widen them out a little bit and let them go one-on-one with tackles instead of getting shift out from the guards and all those things. Put ourselves in a little better chance of one-on-ones and certainly rush five, maybe six. But in order to do that we’ve got to get better at man coverage as well.”

Arkansas still has some available scholarships for the Class of 2021 and Pittman said defensive line help is one of the priortities.

“I don’t know which way to answer the question, but yeah we’re always available for a transfer,” Pittman said. “You know, I like to build the team through the high school ranks if we can. I think that’s good for longevity. Now, they have to give you the time to develop that schematic part of it. But look, we need some help there, and we’re certainly looking into the portal at the D-line to see if we can’t find somebody to come help us. I know we’ve talked a lot about a pass rusher, but we need a run stopper in there, as well, you know. So, we have three scholarships we can push forward if need be, and if we find a guy we think come in here and start for us or help us tremendously then we would give that scholarship to that. But that would be in the D-line is where I”m specifically looking at that spot or spots.”

In 2020, the Razorbacks had 14 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries. Eric Gregory led the team with 2.5 sacks.