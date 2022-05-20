FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas and Oregon will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the second day of the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas defeated Princeton 11-0 and Oregon took down Wichita State 10-2 in the second game on Friday. That sets it up for Wichita State to face Princeton at 3:30 p.m. in an elimination game. Then at 6 p.m. Saturday night, the winner of the Wichita State-Princeton game will take on the loser of the Arkansas and Oregon game which will also be an elimination contest.

The winner of the Arkansas and Oregon game won’t have to play again until Sunday. The team that comes out of the loser’s bracket on Saturday then would have to beat the Arkansas and Oregon winner twice on Sunday.

The Sunday game will begin at 1 p.m. If another game is necessary it will be played at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the Fayetteville Regional obviously will advance to a super regional.