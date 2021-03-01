Saturday’s Game Vs. Murray State To Start At 1 P.M.

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – To once again minimize conflicts for fans attending both the baseball and men’s basketball games, first pitch of the Saturday, March 6, contest between No. 1 Arkansas and Murray State will now be at 1 p.m.

The ballgame was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. The change in time will allow fans to more easily attend the Razorback men’s basketball game against Texas A&M, which is slated to tip off at 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

