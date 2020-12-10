Saturday’s Senior Day Won’t be as Emotional For Sam Pittman, Injury Update, Praises Feleipe Franks

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman his weekly Thursday Zoom Conference and talked about a variety of topics including Senior Day on Saturday, injuries and the attitude of Feleipe Franks.

Arkansas will host Alabama at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in the final game of the season. Pittman admitted this won’t be as emotional as most Senior Days are for him and had a very good reason.

“Well, I’m a cryer, you know,” Pittman said. “I’m an emotional guy. So normally I’d be really, really worried about this day. But when I look at them this time, I’m going to be going, ‘Ok, you’re coming back next year, you’re coming back next year, you’re coming back next year …’ So they’re giving me a break a little bit this year, because I’m hoping that we get a whole bunch of them that come back.”

While he won’t be as emotional since there’s a very good chance he gets many of them back, Pittman heaped some praise on the group.

“But this team, the ones that stayed with us, I think you can ask them, and I think they’re proud of being an Arkansas Razorback,” Pittman said. “I’m not saying they weren’t in the past. But I’m proud of them. We fought every single game. We believed that we could win every single game. We’ve been down in games and come back and won games and come back. A call here or there, we had an opportunity to win another game. I’ve been really, really proud of this group. And they’ll always be the group that I think about because of my first ever Division I football job. So very, very, very thankful for that group.”

The Razorbacks are dealing with some injuries as they prepare for Alabama, but it has been another week of testing with COVID as well.

“COVID’s been, we’ve had a great week with our COVID testing,” Pittman said. “It’s been a good week. We went shells Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Shells aren’t a whole lot different than full pads honestly, at this point in the year. Because you’re not tackling to the ground and you can work tackle drills in individual. So we didn’t go full pads any time this week. But we did go good on good and things of that nature on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ve had spirited practices.”

One of the injured that may or may not play is Franks, the senior graduate transfer from Florida. Pittman is pleased with Franks for what he has done with this program.

“Feleipe has been practicing all week,” Pittman said. “He’s been practicing all week.”

What does it say about Week 10 and he’s still practicing trying to play instead of opting out?

“You know, the same thing it says about him all year,” Pittman said. “Everybody’s got an opinion about everything. So, last week, (people were) like, ‘Well, you know, he’s opting out. He’s not going to play. He’s not this and that.’ The kid was hurt. This week, he’s trying to play and it says a lot about him. I’m going to tell you something, he wants to play. I have so much respect for that kid. Obviously, KJ went in there and played so well. It gave us a look into our future. But he wants to play, and I’m so proud of him. He’s trying to play. He’s got to feel well. I mean, would you like to go out there and play hurt against Alabama? I wouldn’t. If he’s healthy, we’re going to put him out there. If he’s not, we’re not.”

As far as other injuries. Senior linebacker Grant Morgan hasn’t practiced this week. Junior cornerback Montaric Brown who was injured against Missouri is fine. Sophomore offensive tackle Noah Gatlin likely won’t be able to play. Redshirt freshman tight end Hudson Henry if he is able to play will be on a very limited basis. Freshman safety Myles Slusher is still uncertain.

“Slush, we’re trying to see if he’s going to be gameday ready, but that really will be a game time decision,” Pittman said. “He’s moving around a little bit, but I don’t know if he’s going to be able to play or not. I really don’t.

“Hudson … I don’t know. You know, if he plays it’ll be a limited situation as of right now today. Grant Morgan hasn’t (practiced this week). Gatlin, I don’t think he’s going to play. Buster’s gonna be fine.”

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN.