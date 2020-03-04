Scholarship Awarded to Mitch Petrus Award Winner

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Johnson Gurthrie, the winner of the 2020 Mitch Petrus Award was awarded a $2000 scholarship by the parents of Mitch Peturs, Sue and Phil Petrus Tuesday night.

Guthrie won the award that goes to the high school football player that best represents Mitch’s characteristics. Mitch Petrus passed away in 2019 of a heat stroke. The senior running back from Searcy said the award meant the world to him.

The Petrus’ also committed to awarding a scholarship to the Mitch Petrus Award every year.