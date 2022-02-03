FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2022 baseball season on Friday, Feb. 18, and Dave Van Horn feels good about his options on the mound despite one already out for the year.

Junior Peyton Pallette has had Tommy John Surgery and will miss the season. Many speculated he would be the Friday night starter for Van Horn this season. Despite losing Pallette, Van Horn has Connor Noland and some other starting pitching options.

“There’s about five or six guys that are going to be battling to get on the mound as a starter,” Van Horn said. “Obviously we lost Peyton Pallette, who we had counted on to start whether it was Friday, Saturday or Sunday. He is still going to have to earn that spot. Connor Noland has been here and can pick up where he left off in the fall.

“Freshman Hagen Smith has done a tremendous job. He’s one of the youngest guys on the team. Maybe the youngest player on the team. I think he turned 18 in August. Like, August 19th he turned 18 years old. And then he came out and pitched like he was 22. It was really impressive. Jaxon Wiggins developed a breaking ball and a slider. A curveball and a slider. His changeup has gotten better. I think that he’s got something to prove, and hopefully he’ll do it. There are a couple of other guys. There are a couple of freshmen that have a shot. We have a lot of good arms. We just have to figure out how to use them.”

Noland, now a senior right-handed pitcher from Greenwood, battled some injuries last year. He pitched in nine games, all out of the bullpen, earning a 1-0 record with a save 6.91 ERA. He worked 14.1 innings, allowed 15 hits, fanned 15 and walked four. What is Noland doing better now?

“Just talk about Connor physically, first,” Van Horn said. “He’s in really good shape and he’s healthy. Last year, he hurt himself and didn’t go well. When he got back, it didn’t go well. Never really 100 percent. He stayed here all summer, didn’t go out and pitch, got his body in incredible shape. Came out in the fall and what has he done on the mound? He’s throwing the ball harder. He’s throwing just as many strikes. A lot of times if you pitch at 90 and you’re trying to throw 92-93, you’re not going to throw the ball where you want it. Well now he’s throwing the ball 92-93, 91. Last year, probably 88-91, maybe a little more here and there. It just seems easy for him to throw 91-92 with sink, keeping the ball down.

“Secondary stuff is really good. He’s kind of got a power sinking fastball. I like when Connor pitches because he’s not trying to strike everybody out. He’s going to get a ground ball to third or short or whatever. We can field it and maybe he can stay in the game longer, we can move the game along a little bit. Not a lot of full counts. To me, he’s just better all the way around, everything.”

Van Horn also feels he has some good options in the bullpen this season.

“I see Mark Adamiak, he’s really improved,” Van Horn said. “I think he’s been up to 98 miles an hour. He throws strikes, has got a pretty good curveball. Just doesn’t have a lot of time on the mound. He’s a big kid. He’s a guy that could help us. Zack Morris has changed his delivery. Shortened his arm stroke, his stride. He’s throwing the ball a lot more consistent. The shorter stride is making the arm slot shorter. Gives you a chance to repeat your delivery. I feel like he’s got a chance to help us a lot more. I’m looking at a list here, because we have a lot of guys. Evan Taylor’s better.

“I haven’t even mentioned Nick Griffin. I mentioned him yesterday when I spoke. He’s in his second year here. He’s about a 6-foot-5 left-hander. He walked in the door with a torn elbow last year. He had it fixed, missed all of last year and got better. His arm slot is better than it was before surgery. He’s throwing 93, 94 miles an hour from the left side right now. He’s thrown live to hitters twice inside and looked great in one inning. So we’ll see if we can build him up. This is a guy that out of high school we saw him, when we were recruiting him, as a conference starter here in the future. Maybe he can be a wild card for us, because his stuff is good, especially if he comes back healthy. And so far he looks real good. I don’t know. There are a lot of guys that are in our program. I look at all these older kids. You look at Elijah Trest has been around for a while. Zebulon Vermillion has been around for a while. Kole Ramage. Evan Gray was really good two years ago. Last year he didn’t figure in as much. He’s come back a lot better, and he’s throwing the ball well.

“So these first three weekends of scrimmages are going to kind of tell us what to do, at least that first weekend. We need to get it all figured out before we open the conference with Kentucky here in mid-March.”

The Razorbacks will open the season by hosting Illinois State at 3 p.m. The two teams will also play on Saturday and Sunday, Feb 19-20, for a three-game series. The last time these two teams met was March 3, 2019, when the Hogs dropped an 8-7 decision in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Click here for the 2022 schedule.