SEC Announces Early Season Television Schedule For Arkansas, Others

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has released the television schedule for the early season games this fall including Arkansas.

The Razorbacks will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, by hosting Rice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ and SECN+. Rice is a former Southwest Conference foe of Arkansas. The Hogs lead the all-time series 35-29-3 with the last meeting in 1991.

In Week 2, Arkansas will face another former SWC opponent with Texas coming to Fayetteville. The game will be televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. The Longhorns hold a 56-22 advantage over the Hogs with the last meeting being in 2014.

The Hogs will be at home for the third week in a row on Sept. 18 when Georgia Southern rolls into Fayetteville for a 3 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network. This will be the first meeting in history between these two schools.

The Hogs and Missouri will also be moved to Friday, Nov. 26 in Fayetteville and televised on CBS. The Tigers own a 9-3 advantage over the Hogs.

Arkansas is coming off a 3-7 season and entering the second year under Sam Pittman.

