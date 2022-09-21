FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule with start times and television designations.

2022-23 Arkansas Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Date Day Opponent TV Network Time (CT) Dec. 28 Wed. at LSU ESPN2/U 8:00 pm Jan. 4 Wed. Missouri SEC 7:30 pm Jan. 7 Sat. at Auburn SEC 7:30 pm Jan. 11 Wed. Alabama ESPN2/U 6:00 pm Jan. 14 Sat. at Vanderbilt ESPN2/U 1:00 pm Jan. 18 Wed. at Missouri SEC 8:00 pm Jan. 21 Sat. Ole Miss ESN2 11:00 am Jan. 24 Tues. LSU ESPN/2/U 6:00 pm Jan. 28 Sat. at Baylor % ESPN/2/U TBD Jan. 31 Tues. Texas A&M ESPN/2/U 6:00 pm Feb. 4 Sat. at South Carolina SEC 2:30 pm Feb. 7 Tues. at Kentucky ESPN/2 8:00 pm Feb. 11 Sat. Mississippi State ESPN2/U 5:00 pm Feb. 15 Wed. at Texas A&M ESPN2/U 8:00 pm Feb. 18 Sat. Florida ESPN2/U 1:00 pm Feb. 21 Tues. Georgia SEC 8:00 pm Feb. 25 Sat. at Alabama ESPN/2 1 or 3 pm Feb. 28 Tues. at Tennessee ESPN/2/U 8:00 pm Mar. 4 Sat. Kentucky CBS 1:00 pm

BOLD – Home Game

% – Big 12/SEC Challenge