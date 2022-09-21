FAYETTEVILLE – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2023 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule with start times and television designations.

2022-23 Arkansas Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

DateDayOpponentTV NetworkTime (CT)
Dec. 28Wed.at LSUESPN2/U8:00 pm
Jan. 4Wed.MissouriSEC7:30 pm
Jan. 7Sat.at AuburnSEC7:30 pm
Jan. 11Wed.AlabamaESPN2/U6:00 pm
Jan. 14Sat.at VanderbiltESPN2/U1:00 pm
Jan. 18Wed.at MissouriSEC8:00 pm
Jan. 21Sat.Ole MissESN211:00 am
Jan. 24Tues.LSUESPN/2/U6:00 pm
Jan. 28Sat.at Baylor %ESPN/2/UTBD
Jan. 31Tues.Texas A&MESPN/2/U6:00 pm
Feb. 4Sat.at South CarolinaSEC2:30 pm
Feb. 7Tues.at KentuckyESPN/28:00 pm
Feb. 11Sat.Mississippi StateESPN2/U5:00 pm
Feb. 15Wed.at Texas A&MESPN2/U8:00 pm
Feb. 18Sat.FloridaESPN2/U1:00 pm
Feb. 21Tues.GeorgiaSEC8:00 pm
Feb. 25Sat.at AlabamaESPN/21 or 3 pm
Feb. 28Tues.at TennesseeESPN/2/U8:00 pm
Mar. 4Sat.KentuckyCBS1:00 pm

BOLD – Home Game

% – Big 12/SEC Challenge