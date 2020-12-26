SEC Bowl Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has 10 schools involved with bowl games including Alabama that is still alive for the national championship.

Tennessee was slated to play in a bowl, but withdrew due to COVID issues.

Here’s the pick for each game (all times Central)

Mercari Texas Bowl, Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4), 7 p.m., ESPN, Dec. 31

TCU enters this game hot having won five of its last six games. The Hogs enter having lost four games in a row. However, Arkansas was dealing with COVID and injuries in most of those games and the final game was against Alabama which virtually all teams would have lost that one. The Pick: Arkansas

Trans Perfect Music City Bowl, No. 15 Iowa (6-2) vs. Missouri (5-5), 3 p.m., ESPN, Dec. 30

Missouri has been up and down this year, but played .500 football against a very tough schedule. Iowa enters the game ranked. The Pick: Iowa

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, No. 6 Oklahoma (8-2) vs. No. 7 Florida (8-3), 7 p.m., ESPN, Dec. 30

This game pits two of the nation’s best teams against each other. OU started slowly, but came on strong at end to have great season. The Gators took Alabama to the limit in the SEC title game. The Pick: Oklahoma

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, No.24 Tulsa (6-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-7), 11 a.m., ESPN, Dec. 31

Mississippi State started the season with a bang beating LSU in Baton Rouge. They went down some after that, but seem to be playing much better now. Tulsa had a very good season. The Pick: Mississippi State

Rose Bowl, No. 1 Alabama (11-0) vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), 3 p.m., ESPN, Jan. 1

Notre Dame took it on the chin in the second meeting with Clemson. Trevor Lawrence makes a big difference. Alabama will do pretty much the same thing to Notre Dame. The Pick: Alabama

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, No. 8 Cincinnati (9-0) vs. No. 9 Georgia (7-2), 11 a.m., ESPN, Jan. 1

The Bearcats are undefeated. My gut tells me in games like this go with one who wants to be there the most which is Cincinnati, but I can’t go against Georgia in their own state. The Pick: Georgia

Vorbo Citrus Bowl, No. 14 Northwestern (6-2) vs. Auburn (5-4), Noon, ABC, Jan. 1

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn and NFL teams are trying to lure the Northwestern coach away. Northwestern had a great comeback season. The Pick: Northwestern

Tax Slayer Gator Bowl, Kentucky (4-6) vs. No. 23 North Carolina State (8-3), 11 a.m., ESPN, Jan. 2

I don’t know much about NC State, but they have a pretty good record and the ACC wasn’t a bad conference this season. The Pick: North Carolina State

Outback Bowl, No. 11 Indiana (6-1) vs. Ole Miss (4-5), 11:30 a.m., ABC, Jan. 2

The Hoosiers had a very good season. They will face a very tough Ole Miss offense. The Pick: Indiana

Capital One Orange Bowl, No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) vs. No. 13 North Carolina (8-3), 7 p.m., ESPN, Jan. 2

The Aggies will either be mad they didn’t get into the playoffs or have no interest in this game. If A&M is motivate to play they will win this one. The Pick: Texas A&M