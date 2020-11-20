SEC Picks for Week 12 Including Arkansas Hosting LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — There will be six games in the SEC this week with only Ole Miss at LSU postponed.

Last week I went 3-0 on my picks. This week’s games (All times Central)

LSU (2-3) at Arkansas (3-4), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Arkansas is battling COVID issues and will be shorthanded at some positions. LSU hasn’t played in three weeks. This is 2020 on full display Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Pick: Arkansas

Florida (5-1) at Vanderbilt (0-6), 11 a.m., ESPN

The Gators are rolling and beat Arkansas handily last week. Vandy is struggling this season and won’t get their first win this week. The Pick: Florida

Kentucky (3-4) at Alabama (6-0), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama is rolling and Kentucky is up and down. The Tide is the surest thing in the SEC right now. The Pick: Alabama

Tennessee (2-4) at Auburn (4-2), 6 p.m., ESPN

Auburn has been the beneficiary of some very friendly calls late in games this season. Tennessee hasn’t been as good as many thought they would be. The Pick: Auburn

Mississippi State (2-4) at Georgia (4-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Mike Leach is getting introduced to SEC Defensive Coordinators and his offense isn’t clicking like many predicted. Georgia is struggling some, but not enough to lose this game. The Pick: Georgia

Missouri (2-3) at South Carolina (2-5), 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

The Gamecocks became the first team in the SEC to fire their coach this season. Missouri has been around .500 under its new coach. The Pick: Missouri