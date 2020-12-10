SEC Picks Includes No. 1 Alabama Facing Arkansas

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — There’s five games on the slate this weekend in the SEC after Ole Miss at Texas A&M was postponed.

Last week, I went 4-1 with my picks missing the Arkansas at Missouri game. I was a perfect 5-0 until the last play of the game.

Here’s this week’s picks, networks for each game (all times are Central)

Alabama (9-0) at Arkansas (3-6), 11 a.m., ESPN

The Tide rolls into Fayetteville the pick to win the national championship this season. Their offense is one of the best in recent memory in the SEC. The Pick: Alabama

Georgia (6-2) at Missouri (5-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri is one of the hottest teams in the SEC not named Alabama or Florida. They have won three games in a row and are 4-1 at home. Georgia is a good road team being 3-1 away from home. The Pick: Georgia

Tennessee (2-6) at Vanderbilt (0-8), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Vanderbilt has already fired its coach and Tennessee might if they lose this game. But I don’t think the Vols will lose or fire Jeremy Pruitt. The Pick: Tennessee

LSU (3-5) at Florida (8-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida and Alabama will play in the SEC title game. LSU did last year, but has fallen on hard times this season. The hard times will continue on Saturday. The Pick: Florida

Auburn (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

The fans at Auburn are unhappy with the season their team has had. The first season with the Bulldogs has been a struggle for Mike Leach, but in fairness that team lost a lot of key players from 2019. The Pick: Auburn