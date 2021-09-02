SEC Picks Including Arkansas Hosting Rice

FAYETTEVILLE — All 14 SEC schools are in action with the first game tonight, a dozen more on Saturday and then another Monday night.

Here’s all the picks (all times CT):

Thursday, Sept. 2

Bowling Green at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC Network

A new coach and new era at Tennessee. This is a game the Vols should be able to win. Pick: Tennessee

Saturday, Sept. 4

Rice at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Owls do some things that could cause the Razorbacks issues. Arkansas is a very experienced team. This will be the third start for KJ Jefferson, but first at home. Pick: Arkansas

Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

ULM wasn’t very good last season. Kentucky has gotten to the point it’s pretty competitive in most games played. Pick: Kentucky

Alabama vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m., ABC

This game is played at a neutral site, but it won’t matter. Nick Saban’s teams destroy these tough opponents in season openers. Pick: Alabama

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

This actually could be a pretty good game. Louisiana Tech is always a dangerous opponent. The Bulldogs got better last year as the season progressed under Mike Leach. Pick: Mississippi State

Central Michigan at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri begins Year 2 under Eli Drinkwitz. Like Mississippi State, they seemed to get better as the season progressed in 2020. Pick: Missouri

Akron at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

For the first time in several seasons, Gus Malzahn won’t be on the sideline for Auburn. New coach and they are one of the teams hard to know how good they will be this fall. Pick: Auburn

Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

The Gamecocks have some issues with injuries at quarterback. They have a grad assistant coach starting for them at quarterback. Pick: South Carolina

Georgia vs. Clemson, 6:30, ABC

This game also played at neutral site. This is the toughest opponent for anyone in the SEC. This game could go either way. Pick: Clemson

FAU at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Some feel the Gators may be the best team in the SEC. I don’t rate them that high, but they don’t need to be best in SEC to win this game. Pick: Florida

Kent State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPNU

The Aggies are another team some feels could challenge Alabama for best in the SEC. They have a new quarterback, but I really liked him in high school. Pick: Texas A&M

ETSU at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Vanderbilt tries to start the 2021 season off in a big way. I think they do it. Pick: Vanderbilt

LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Fox

LSU had a down season last year after winning the national championship the previous year. UCLA hasn’t been as successful under Chip Kelly as one thought. Pick: LSU

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN

Another neutral site game. Ole Miss is getting a lot of hype leading up to this season. Will it be justified? Time will tell. Should be a good game. Pick: Ole Miss