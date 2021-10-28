SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks For Week 9

FAYETTEVILLE — This week there’s only four games on the slate in the SEC with several teams getting a much needed bye including Arkansas.

Last week I was finally perfect on my five picks. I am now 57-17 for the season.

An oddity this week is I am not sure any of the four home teams will win.

The picks, kickoff times (all CT) and networks.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) at Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4), 2 p.m., SEC Network

The last two teams seeking an SEC win will meet in Nashville with one of them finally getting that SEC W. I think Missouri is the better team of the two. The Pick: Missouri

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0) versus Florida (4-3, 2-3), 2:30 p.m., CBS

This is a neutral site game so technically Florida isn’t the home team. But would it make any difference if this game was in Gainesville? The Pick: Georgia

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) at No. 18 Auburn (5-2, 2-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Will Auburn benefit from some strange calls by refs and win this game? Will Ole Miss be able to go to Auburn and win? This should be a great game. The Pick: Ole Miss

No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) at Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2), 6 p.m., SEC Network

It took awhile but Kentucky made me a believer. I kept picking against them earlier in season and they beat both Missouri and Florida. But with that said this is a dangerous game for them. The Pick: Kentucky