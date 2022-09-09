FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC features four 11 a.m. games this week with South Carolina at Arkansas and Alabama at Texas among them.

The league went 13-1 last week with only LSU coming up short after a blocked PAT allowed Florida State to survive.

That’s the same record that Tyler Hudson had last week to lead the pack of Hogville predictors with the other four going 12-2.

Overall Standings:

Dudley E. Dawson (13-2)

John D. James (13-2)

Tyler Hudson (13-2)

Otis Kirk (12-3)

Kevin McPherson (12-3)

This week’s games:

South Carolina (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

Dudley – I really like the impact that Shane Beamer has had on the Gamecock program, but think the home team wins this one in the trenches. Pick: Arkansas

Kevin – Arkansas moves to 2-0 with win in SEC opener as KJ Jefferson brings the bigger rattle to QB duel. Pick: Arkansas

Otis – I think the Hogs are the better team. Hogs win. Pick: Arkansas.

John – Both teams come in at 1 and 0. If Arkansas doesn’t shore up the secondary it could be a long day for the Hogs! I think the Hogs have something to prove, and will improve to 2 and 0. Pick: Arkansas

Tyler – Even if SC overlooked Georgia State last week to further prepare for the Hogs..they still gave up 200 yards on the ground..and managed to turn the ball over twice on offense. Special teams may also play a big role in this game..but the Hogs should be prepared. Pick: Arkansas

• • •

Alabama (1-0) at Texas (1-0), 11 a.m., Fox

Dudley – Nick Saban and his team are mad after an unsuccessful non-championship season. The Longhorns are the first to pay for that. Pick: Alabama

Kevin – Did you know ‘Bama has beaten Texas only once in nine meetings? Make it 2 in 10 as Tide will pick up W in Austin. Pick: Alabama

Otis – Roll Tide or Hook’em Horns? Roll Tide every time. Alabama wins. Pick: Alabama

John – Years ago this would have been a match up of Giants. Texas has fallen on hard times and the Tide roll again. Pick: Alabama

Tyler – Tide will roll against the Longhorns. Pick: Alabama

• • •

Wake Forest (1-0) at Vanderbilt (2-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network



Dudley – Wake Forest gets three-year starting quarterback Tyler Hartman back after he had surgery for a blood clot back on Aug. 9. His emotional return should keep Vandy from going 3-0. Pick: Wake Forest

Kevin – Unbeaten Vandy comes back down to earth as ranked Wake Forest makes music in Nashville. Pick: Wake Forest

Otis – Vandy 2-0 has to be the good vibes from Scotty Pippen Jr. and Damian Jones of the Lakers. Wake Forest wins. Pick: Wake Forest

John – Vanderbilt has been playing well, Should roll to 3 and 0. Pick: Vanderbilt

Tyler – Vandy’s somewhat surprising early season ride comes to an end against the Demon Deacons. Pick: Wake Forest

• • •

Missouri (1-0) at Kansas State (1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Dudley – Both of these teams had impressive opening wins last week, but I’m going to to take the one that has Christopher Matthew “Deuce” Vaughn, the dynamite 5-6 playmaker. Pick: Kansas State.

Kevin – K-State tops Mizzou at home in matchup of former Big 12 North division teams. Pick: Kansas State

Otis – The Wildcats are home and will find way to win it. Pick: Kansas State

John – I like the big 12 here. Pick: Kansas State.

Tyler – Taking the Wildcats at home. Pick: Kansas State

• • •

Appalachian State (0-1) at Texas A&M (1-0), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dudley – Appalachian State has been known to make it hard on some home teams, but this Texas A&M team will be too much. Pick: Texas A&M

Kevin – Texas A&M snacks on App State with full-course SEC menu on the horizon

Otis – Not sold on Aggies yet, but they obviously win this. Pick: Texas A&M

John – A&M even at home will have a long day. Going with App State to pull the upset. Pick: Appalachian State

Tyler – The Aggies pad stats this week and get an easy dub. Pick: Texas A&M

• • •

Tennessee (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0), 2:30 p.m., ABC

Dudley – I’m certainly interested to see how the Vols fare on the road this weekend. Since Kenny Pickett plays for the Steelers instead of the Panthers now, I’m taking Hendon Hooker’s squad. Pick: Tennessee

Kevin – Vols go on the road for win over ranked Pitt Panthers, sending Rocky Top to most promising start in a minute. Pick: Pittsburgh

Otis – Two ranked teams. Game is at Pitt, but I have sneaky feeling Vols find way to win it. Pick: Tennessee

John – A very interesting match up. Pitt looks to make a statement and take one from the SEC. Pick: Pittsburgh

Tyler – SEC continues its non con power 5 matchup ownership and the Vols prevail. Pick: Tennessee

• • •

Samford (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Dudley – So the defending national champions are favored by 53 points. Bet the Bulldogs both win and cover. Pick: Georgia

Kevin – Georgia smacks Samford to stay unbeaten through two games. Pick: Georgia

Otis – Kirby Smart just reloaded this monster. Pick: Georgia

John – No reason Georgia should not run away and hide. Pick: Georgia

Tyler – Not sure what else there is to say here really..UGA is a severe mismatch..no kidding right? Pick: Georgia

• • •

Kentucky (1-0) at Florida (1-0), 6 p.m, ESPN

Dudley – I think the pick that I have gone back and forth the most on this week is this one. Taking the home team. Pick: Florida

Kevin – Kentucky squeaks out road win over Florida in matchup of Top 20 teams. Pick: Kentucky

Otis – Should be one of the better games in the SEC this week. I am so tempted to go with Kentucky, but will take the Gators at home. Pick: Florida

John – Several years back Kentucky went into Florida and took one at the swamp. I look for Kentucky to make it 2 in a row.

Tyler – The Wildcats could make this interesting, maybe even pull it off down in the Swamp…but give the Gators by a small margin. Pick: Florida

• • •

Central Arkansas (0-1) at Ole Miss (1-0), 6 p.m., SEC+, ESPN+

Dudley – Wish the Purple Bears luck, but think the Rebels just have too much talent to lose at home. Pick: Ole Miss

Kevin – Ole Miss romps UCA as Kiffin keeps things rollin’ along nicely in Oxford. Pick: Ole Miss

Otis – I would like to see my friend Nathan Brown pull this off, but have to go with Hotty Toddy. Pick: Ole Miss

John – Going with Ole Miss. Pick: Ole Miss

Tyler – Why is this a 6 pm game? Pick: Ole Miss

• • •

San Jose State (1-0) at Auburn (1-0), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Dudley – We’re going to find out a lot about Auburn soon. But not this week since San Jose State barely got by Portland State last week. Pick: Auburn

Kevin – Auburn gets to 2-0 with win over visiting San Jose State, but the Harsin hot-seat watch continues. Pick: Auburn.

Otis – Auburn won’t let SJS slip up on them like Hogs did a few year’s ago in Fayetteville. Auburn wins.

John – I like Auburn to improve to 2 and 0. Pick: Auburn

Tyler – Auburn in front of a home…crowd? Pick: Auburn

• • •

Southern (1-0) at LSU (0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Dudley – After a week to think about its loss to Florida State, LSU going to be ruthless with its in-state foe. Pick: LSU

Kevin – LSU picks up a landslide first win by taking FSU-loss frustrations out on visiting Southern

Otis – LSU takes this one. Hopefully Joe Foucha gets everything taken care of and back on football field. Pick: LSU

John – LSU has a lot of problems, but should have no problem getting win number Pick: LSU

Tyler – Looking for a good bounce back win after the FSU fiasco..this ain’t it but they’ll win this so called football game. Pick: LSU

• • •

Mississippi State (1-0) at Arizona (1-0), 10 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Dudley – The league gets a little late night action meaning there will be SEC games on the television for 14 hours on Saturday. The Freaks, Will Rogers and Mike Leach all come out at night: Pick: Mississippi State.

Kevin – Mississippi State keeps its offense on the field and wears down host Arizona as the Pirate steals road win. Pick: Mississippi State

Otis – I like the Bulldogs to go on road out West and steal a win. Pick: Mississippi State

John – Arizona plays very well at home, But State takes control late and come out with a victory. Pick: Mississippi State

Tyler – the Bulldogs pickup a nice win on the road in Pac-12 country. Pick: Mississippi State.