SEC Picks, Kickoff Times, Networks For Week 8

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has a lighter schedule this week with just five games on the slate.

Several teams are finally getting their bye week and others, Arkansas included, will get one next week. Last week I was 4-3 with my picks. I missed the Arkansas, LSU and Ole Miss games. For the season I am 52-17.

Here’s the picks, networks and kickoff times for this week. All times are CT.

UAPB (1-5) at Arkansas (4-3, 1-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Sam Pittman’s Hogs haven’t won an 11 a.m. game since he was hired. They are likely to get their first one this weekend, but not before UAPB gives them their best shot. One has to wonder if Pittman will bring up April 2, 2018, to his team. That night, Little Rock 17 – Arkansas 7 in baseball. The Pick: Arkansas

LSU (4-3, 2-2) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Lane Kiffin’s name has been linked to the LSU job along with some others. So there’s no doubt Ed Orgeron would love to hand Kiffin and Ole Miss a loss this week. The Pick: Ole Miss

Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) at Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network

This is going to be a pretty easy win for the Bulldogs. Vanderbilt simply isn’t very good this season. The Pick: Mississippi State

Tennessee (4-3, 2-2) at No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee has an explosive offense. They will need that and much more Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. The Pick: Alabama

South Carolina (4-3, 1-3) at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M owns the biggest upset in the SEC this season with their win over Alabama. The Pick: Texas A&M