SEC Picks, Networks and Kickoff Times for All Week 4 Games Including Hogs, Aggies

FAYETTEVILLE — The college football season is moving right along with the SEC already headed to Week 4.

Last week, I was 11-1 missing only the game I figured would be the wrong pick. I picked Mississippi State to defeat Memphis and of course I was wrong. That makes me 32-7 for the season.

Here’s this week’s eight games, kickoff times, networks and picks for each. All times are CT.

No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

The Aggies own a 9-game winning streak against the Razorbacks. This game will make me a liar. I said I would never pick the Hogs to win until they finally won in this series. Well, I lied. The Pick: Arkansas

No. 2 Georgia (3-0) at Vanderbilt (1-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Georgia looks like its loaded again in 2021 while Vandy has struggled under new coach. One thing about Vandy is they will play hard and make you earn the victory. The Pick: Georgia

LSU (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

The first game Mike Leach ever coached at Mississippi State was a surprising blowout win in Baton Rouge over the defending national champs. Can they repeat the success at home? This is tough one to pick. The Pick: LSU

Missouri (2-1) at Boston College (3-0), 11 a.m., ESPN2

This should be a very good game. Missouri has only lost at Kentucky. They are very capable of going on the road and winning this one. The Pick: Missouri

Georgia State (1-2) at No. 23 Auburn (2-1), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Auburn will win this one and probably pretty easily. Georgia State’s lone win was over Charlotte. The Pick: Auburn

Tennessee (2-1) at No. 11 Florida (2-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

The Gators lost to Alabama last week by just two points. That game was very impressive for them. The Pick: Florida

Kentucky (3-0) at South Carolina (2-1), 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kentucky was impressive in its win over Missouri. They struggled some against Chattanooga last week. South Carolina has looked good except in the one-sided loss to Georgia. The Pick: Kentucky

Southern Miss (1-2) at No. 1 Alabama (3-0), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

All you need to know, Southern Miss has been blown out by South Alabama and lost to Troy. The Pick: Alabama