SEC Picks, Networks For Week 14 Including Arkansas at Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — The regular season that many felt might not happen is nearing the end in the SEC.

This week will see six games on the slate. Last week I was 6-0 in my picks.

Here’s an attempt to duplicate that this week.

Arkansas (3-5) at Missouri (4-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri is 3-1 at home and the Hogs are 1-3 on the road. The Tigers own a two-game winning streak while the Hogs have dropped their last pair. So easy win for Missouri? The Pick: Arkansas

Texas A&M (6-1) at Auburn (5-3), 11 a.m., ESPN

In all honesty, I wish this game was on at a different time. It may be the best game of the day. I would like to see this game, but obviously will be covering the Hogs. Auburn is 4-0 at home including help from the SEC referees. The Pick: Texas A&M

Florida (7-1) at Tennessee (2-5), 2:30 p.m., CBS

The Gators are on a collision course to play Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Tennessee has been one of the biggest disappointments in the SEC this season. Florida lost its only game at Texas A&M, but the Vols are only 1-2 at home. The Pick: Florida

Vanderbilt (0-8) at Georgia (6-2), 3 p.m., SEC Network

The most one-sided game on the schedule this week. Georgia isn’t playing as well as they were earlier in the year, but it doesn’t matter this week. The Pick: Georgia

South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky is 2-2 at home and the Gamecocks only have won one game on the road. South Carolina has an interim coach and has really struggled this season. Kentucky should win this. The Pick: Kentucky

Alabama (8-0) at LSU (3-4), 7 p.m., CBS

The Tide should roll again in this one. LSU is 1-1 at home, but lost to Mississippi State. If they lost to the Bulldogs there then does anyone think they are going to beat the Tide? Nick Saban beat COVID-19 like it was an SEC opponent and will be back this week. The Pick: Alabama