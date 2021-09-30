SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times For Week 5

FAYETTEVILLE — Week 5 in the SEC has some of the best games all season on the schedule including Arkansas at Georgia.

Last week I was 7-1 missing my Missouri pick to beat Boston College. For the season I am now 39-8.

This week’s picks (CT on kickoffs)

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

This should be a classic. The Bulldogs are the heavy favorites. If Arkansas can hang around until the fourth quarter in this one anything can happen. The Pick: Georgia

Tennessee (2-2) at Missouri (2-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

This game is basically a tossup. Missouri is a better team when at home. They should be able to find a way to win this one. The Pick: Missouri

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

Each year it seems Ole Miss plays the Tide about as well as anyone does. This year will be no different. The Pick: Alabama

Troy (2-2) at South Carolina (2-2), 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks step outside the SEC for this one. Both teams have the same record, but I expect the home team to get a W here. The Pick: South Carolina

No. 10 Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0), 5 p.m., ESPN

The Gators lost a narrow decision to Alabama or both these teams would be undefeated. Kentucky is at home and what a win this would be for them. The Pick: Florida

Mississippi State (2-2) at No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1), 6 p.m., SEC Network

The Aggies were tripped up by the Hogs last week. They will be home and ready to take on the Bulldogs. The Pick: Texas A&M

UConn (0-5) at Vanderbilt (1-3), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

These are two teams not that good. I have to go with the home team here. The Pick: Vanderbilt

No. 22 Auburn (3-1) at LSU (3-1), 8 p.m., ESPN

Auburn had a scare last week. LSU was getting a little revenge by beating Mississippi State. This is going to be a good game. The Pick: LSU