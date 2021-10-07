SEC Picks, Networks, Kickoff Times For Week 6

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s another busy schedule in the SEC this week with some key games on the slate.

Last week, I was a very mediocre 4-4 with my picks. Unfortunately one of the picks I got right was Georgia over Arkansas. For the season, I am now 43-12 with my picks.

Here’s this week’s picks, networks and kickoff times (All CT).

No. 13 Arkansas (4-1, 1-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

To me this game is basically a toss up. The Hogs won the game last season. I am tempted to pick Ole Miss in this game. The Pick: Arkansas

Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1) at No. 20 Florida (3-2, 1-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network

I thought the Gators would go to Kentucky and win. I was wrong. Vandy probably catching them at wrong time coming off a loss. The Pick: Florida

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) at Tennessee (3-2, 1-1), 11 a.m., ESPN2

Tennessee went to Missouri and blasted the home team in one of the more impressive wins in the SEC this season. The Pick: Tennessee

No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0) at No. 18 Auburn (4-1, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

I was surprised Auburn went to LSU and won. I will be beyond shocked if they get the win this week. Georgia is a very talented team. The Pick: Georgia

North Texas (1-3, 0-2) at Missouri (2-3, 0-2), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri isn’t very good this season. I pick them to win each week and they lose. I will pick them again, but if they lose this one I will be shocked. North Texas isn’t good in their conference. The Pick: Missouri

LSU (3-2, 1-1) at No. 16 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky being undefeated shocks me. They are obviously much better than I thought. I am tempted to pick LSU to go there and beat them. But then again, I picked Missouri and Florida to do that and we know how that turned out. The Pick: Kentucky

No. 1 Alabama (5-0, 2-0) at Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2), 7 p.m., CBS

Some were predicting in preseason the Aggies would be 12-0 and win the SEC this year. Instead they are looking 0-3 start in the SEC in the face. Probably not what they had in mine when they hired Jimbo Fisher. The Pick: Alabama