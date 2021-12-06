SEC Places Record 13 Teams in Bowl Games Including Pair in CFP

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Monday, July 19, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has placed a record 13 teams in bowl games with two participating in the College Football Playoffs.

The SEC is generally looked at as the strongest conference in America and this season was no exception.

Here’s where each SEC school is playing. All kickoff times are central.

Dec. 22, Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3)

Dec. 23, Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, 6 p.m., ESPN, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

Dec. 28, TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, 11 a.m., ESPN, Protective Life Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)

Dec. 28, AutoZone Liberty Bowl, 5:45 p.m., ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

Dec. 30, Duke’s Mayo Ball, 10:30 a.m., ESPN, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

Dec. 30, TransPerfect Music Bowl, 2 p.m., Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Dec. 31, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, 10 a.m., TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-4)

Jan. 1, Outback Bowl, 11 a.m., Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

Jan. 1, Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Noon, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

Jan. 1, Allstate Sugar Bowl, 7:45 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2)

Jan. 4, Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

College Football Playoff Semifinals, Dec. 31

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

No. 1 Alabama (12-0) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

Capital One Orange Bowl, 6:30 p.m., ESPN, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

College Football Playoffs Championship Game, Jan. 10

Alabama-Cincinnati winner vs. Georgia-Michigan winner, 7 p.m., ESPN, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.