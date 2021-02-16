SEC Power Rankings (2/16/21): Alabama comfy at No. 1, Hogs’ big climb, more

LITTLE ROCK — My weekly SEC Power Rankings(2/16/2021): Alabama has a comfortbale 3.5-game lead over Arkansas and LSU entering the last couple of weeks of league play, but the Razorbacks’ 6-game SEC winning streak has the program back in the Associated Press rankings for the first time in three years while putting the program in great shape to challenge the Tide for the regular-season title should there been significant slippage in Tuscaloosa. LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, and Florida join the Tide and Hogs at the top of the heap as each looks to close in on locking up NCAA tournament at-large bids prior to the SEC tournament. Ole Miss has an outside shot at playing its way into the NCAAT at-large conversation with a strong finish.

1. Alabama (17-5, 12-1 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 8 … the ‘Bama hoopers had lost 2 out of 3 games before bouncing back last week going 2-0 with wins at South Carolina (81-78) and home against Georgia (115-82) … guards John Petty, Jr., Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackleford, and Joshua Primo were on point in both games, while wing Herbert Jones had a stellar showing in the win over the Bulldogs with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists … sitting atop the league with a 3.5-game cushion coming down the stretch of the regular-season, ‘Bama appears to be playing for national seed pecking order for the NCAAT … big man Jordan Bruner remains out for the time being, as does Juwan Gary, and Jones has been dealing with injuries as well, but the Tide have not seen much slippage dealing with those injuries … ‘Bama plays at Texas A&M on Thursday before hosting Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 1.

2. Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 25 … the hottest team in the SEC, the Hogs are on a serious roll having won 6 league games in a row, including a road sweep last week over Kentucky (81-80) and then-No. 10 Missouri (86-81 in overtime) … Arkansas joined ‘Bama, Tennessee, and Mizzou in the AP Top 25 poll this week, debuting at No. 24 … in two tight games where the Hogs got balanced production and worhty contributions from many, it was senior combo guard Jalen Tate who made huge plays late in both games — an offensive rebound followed by 2-of-2 free throws with 4.3 seconds left to put the Hogs ahead for good over the Wildcats, then two huge defensive plays at the end of OT to repel the Tigers … the Hogs are set to host Florida on Tuesday and play at Texas A&M on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 6.

3. LSU (13-6, 8-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 28 … the Tigers bounced back from an 18-point loss at Alabama to go 2-0 last week — 94-80 at Mississippi State before coming home to take down then-No. 16 Tennessee, 78-65 … guards Cam Thomas and Javonte Smart smashed the Bulldogs with a combined 47 points, 15 assists, and 8 rebounds while junior forward Darius Days had a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) … in their best win of the season against Tennessee, the Tigers once again saw the duo of Thomas and Smart dominate for a combined 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists … off the Bubble now, LSU is one of the best offensive teams in the league, but defense? … LSU is set to play at Ole Miss on Thursday before hosting Auburn on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 5.

tie 4. Missouri (13-5, 6-5 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 37 … following 3 consecutive home wins week before last, Mizzou had a rough 0-2 run last week that saw the Tigers lose by 21 points at Ole Miss before falling in overtime against Arkansas on Saturday when the team was without senior big man Jeremiah Tilmon … guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith have been consistently good, as has Tilmon … Mizzou’s NET ranking in the high-30’s seems add given the team’s resume that includes 4-2 against the NET Top 50 and 5-4 in Quad-1 games … the Tigers will play at Georgia on Tuesday and at South Carolina on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 2.

tie 4. Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 12 … the Vols’ roller-coaster continued last week with a 1-1 finish as the team is 4-4 in its last 8 games … freshman guard Jaden Springer popped a career-high 30 points in the win over Georgia, and he followed that up with 21 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds in the loss at LSU … relative to its own standards, the Vols’ defense has been iffy of late, giving up 79.5 points per game last week … Tennessee continues to be one of the strongest teams nationally when looking at the NET and AP rankings, but at 4.5 games behind the top of the league it appears Rick Barnes’ crew is battling for silver in the SEC … Tennessee is set to host South Carolina on Wednesday and Kentucky on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 3.

6. Florida (10-5, 6-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 26 … the Gators had games against LSU and Texas A&M postponed last week and have not played since losing at home against South Carolina, 72-66, on Feb. 3 … prior to that loss, Florida had enjoyed a 4-game winning streak … guards Tre Mann, Noah Locke, and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville, Ark.) have been the driving forces behind a team that is in position to make the NCAAT despite the early-season loss of preseason SEC Player of the Year pick Keyontae Johnson … the Gators play at Arkansas on Tuesday before returning home to host Georgia on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 4.

7. Ole Miss (12-8, 7-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 55 … if Arkansas is the hottest team in the SEC, Ole Miss is not to far behind as the Rebels have won 4 consecutive games, including Quad-1 wins over Tennessee, at Auburn, and Missouri … last week, it was Ole Miss’ 21-point home win over Mizzou that turned heads around the SEC, then on Saturday the Rebs went on the road for an 81-74 victory over South Carolina … guards Devontae Shuler, Jarkel Joiner, and Luis Rodriguez combined for 51 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists in the win over Mizzou, then Shuler went off for 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the road win over the Gamecocks … with OM now a game above .500 in league play and sporting 3 Q1 wins with a NET ranking in the mid-50s, Kermit Davis’ squad has a reasonable chance to play itself into NCAAT at-large bid consideration … Ole Miss hosts LSU on Thursday before hosting Mississippi State on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 7.

8. Georgia (12-8, 5-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 98 … the Bulldogs had it rough last week, losing twice on the road against ranked teams — 89-81 at Tennessee followed by 115-82 at Alabama … freshman guard K.D. Johnson was fantastic scoring the ball as he averaged 23.0 points in the two games, while sophomores Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara continue to be consistently good … the Bulldogs’ NET ranking is nowhere near sniffing Bubble talk, but with 2 Quad-1 wins under their belt and 2 more Quad-1 opportunities on the horizon this week there’s at least a sliver of hope for a team that had won 3 consecutive games before last week’s fall … Georgia will host Missouri on Tuesday before playing at Florida on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 7.

9. Kentucky (6-13, 5-7 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 76 … the Wildcats had lost 7 of 8 games, including 81-80 in their mid-week game against Arkansas, but they snapped back with an 82-80 win over visiting Auburn on Saturday … barring an SECT title to earn the league’s automatic berth, there will be no NCAAT in ’20-21 for Big Blue … silver lining last week, aside from finding the win column again, was that one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country strung together a combined 25-of-50 from distance against the Hogs and Tigers … freshman guard Brandon Boston, Jr., scored 17 points in both games, and freshman forward Isaiah Jackson had a double-double (18 points and 11 rebounds) in the win over Auburn … Kentucky plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday and at Tennessee on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 11.

10. Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 65 … the young Tigers split games last week, winning 73-67 at Vanderbilt and losing 82-80 at Kentucky … Auburn started 0-4 in league play before winning 3 of its next 4 (including a home win over Missouri), only to go 2-4 (including a loss against Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge) in its last 6 games … the Tigers are playing for pride and the role of spoiler as the program self-imposed a ban on postseason play as a preemptive strike in anticipation of the NCAA doing the same or worse … freshman guard Sharife Cooper, sophomore wing Allen Flanigan of Little Rock, and cast of others make Auburn a threat to win against anybody in the league, but lack of defense and interior brute has put this team on the wrong side of too many outcomes … Auburn hosts Mississippi State on Thursday before playing at LSU on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 10.

11. South Carolina (5-9, 3-7 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 109 … the Gamecocks lost twice at home last week — 81-78 against ‘Bama and 81-74 against Ole Miss — and have now dropped 3 consecutive games (all at home) since staking an impressive 72-66 road win over then-No. 22 Florida on Feb. 3 … junior wings AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant have been the biggest bright spots for a team that has barely played more than half of the maximum 27 games allotted for ’20-21 due to the covid-19 pandemic … Carolina’s season has been a disappointment, but Frank Martin teams are great at playing spoiler so they’re always on everybody’s radar … the Gamecocks go on the road to play at Tennessee on Wednesday before returning home to host Missouri on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 12.

12. Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 94 … the Bulldogs were demolished in two homes games last week — 94-80 against LSU followed by 72-51 against last-place Vandy … the Bulldogs had an early promising start in league play after a poor non-conference showing, but losers of 6 out of their last 7 league games assures the Bulldogs of an extra long offseason baring a run through the SECT … guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart, and forward Tolu Smith, give Ben Howland building blocks for the future … MSU will play at Auburn on Thursday and at Ole Miss on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 9.

13. Vanderbilt (6-10, 2-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 128 … the Commodores are technically still in the league cellar, but not in the Power Rankings after an impressive 21-point road win over Mississippi State on Saturday, which followed a 6-point road loss against Auburn in the ‘Dores mid-week game … star sophomore point guard Scotty Pippen, Jr., had 18 points and 9 assists while senior guard Maxwell Evans scored 20 points in the win over the Bulldogs … Vandy has been competitive in most of its league games, something that bodes well for the program as long as Pippen remains in Nashville … the ‘Dores host Kentucky on Wednesday before playing at Alabama on Saturday …previous ranking: No. 14.

14. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 137 … due to covid-19 protocols, the Aggies paused basketball activities and had four consecutive games postponed (Vanderbilt, at Arkansas, Georgia, at Florida) … the last time A&M faced a league opponent was on Jan. 26, a 78-66 home loss against LSU that was followed by a 68-61 home win over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30 that marked the last time the Aggies played a game … sophomore forward Emanuel Miller is by far the best player for A&M as he averages 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest …A&M is scheduled to host Alabama on Thursday and Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 13.