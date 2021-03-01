SEC Power Rankings (3/01/21): Hogs join Tide at top, Gators trend up, more

LITTLE ROCK — My weekly SEC Power Rankings(3/01/2021): Alabama locked up the league title on Saturday with a 5-point win at Mississippi State while the hottest team in the league and arguably the best team in the SEC at this stage of the season, Arkansas, took down the Tide by 15 points in the Hogs’ mid-week game as part of a 9-game league winning streak. No doubt both teams have separated themselves from the rest of the SEC, and based on total body of work (favors ‘Bama) and the last two-thirds of league play (favors Arkansas) there’s a tie at the top of this week’s power rankings with one more week of regular-season games to sort at seeding for the upcoming SEC tournament (March 10-14 in Nashville, Tenn.). Meanwhile, Florida is the only other SEC team that has strung together any kind of consistent success spanning just the past couple of weeks as Tennessee, Missouri, and LSU have sputtered along. Ole Miss again flirted with Bubble consideration by adding another Quad-1 win before immediately suffering a bad loss.

tie 1. Alabama (19-6, 14-2 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 9 … despite winning 4 of their last 5 games, the Tide are not as mighty as they once appeared, and that assessment is not based solely on ‘Bama’s 15-point loss at Arkansas on Wednesday because in 3 of the Tide’s last 4 victories their winning margins have been by 3, 4, and 5 points against the likes of South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State, respectively … but at the end of the day, winning is winning and the Tide have locked up the SEC regular-season title with a 2.5-game cushion heading into the final two games of league play … sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly averaged 16.0 points and 3.0 assists in the two games last week, and sophomore guard Jaden Shackleford bounced back from a poor outing against the Hogs to finish with 15 points and 6 rebounds in the win over MSU … a three-point shooting juggernaut just a few weeks ago, the Tide cooled to a combined 18-of-61 (29.5%) last week … ‘Bama hosts Auburn on Tuesday before playing at Georgia on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 1.

tie 1. Arkansas (19-5, 11-4 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 19 … the Hogs are not just the hottest team in the SEC, they’re now arguably the best team in the league based on their current 9-game SEC winning streak that includes victories at Kentucky, at Missouri, Florida, Alabama, and LSU … the latter two wins were accomplished last week, and now Arkansas has evoked memories of the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks that provided the program’s last 9-game league winning streak that eventually topped out at 12 wins in a row … freshmen Moses Moody, Devo Davis, and Jaylin Williams along with seniors Justin Smith and Jalen Tate have been the constants in the rotation the past 3-4 weeks with Connor Vanover, JD Notae, and Desi Sills each playing key roles … Arkansas’ emerging defense (No. 14 adjusted defensive rating in the nation according to KenPom.com) and chameleon-like ability to adapt to different playing styles and personnel matchups is on a different level compared to the rest of the league right now … the Hogs are set to play at South Carolina on Tuesday before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 2.

3. Florida (13-6, 9-5 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 26 … the Gators bounced back nicely after losing by 11 points at Arkansas a couple of weeks ago by cobbling together a 3-game winning streak, which includes last week’s road victories over Auburn (74-57) and Kentucky (71-67) … guards Tre Mann and Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville, Ark., native) have been reliable and productive throughout league play, and that held true last week as the two combined for 62 points, 30 rebounds, and 11 assists in the two wins … along with ‘Bama’s Nate Oats and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman, Mike White should be on the shortlist for SEC Coach of the Year consideration … the Gators host Missouri on Wednesday before playing at Tennessee on Sunday … previous ranking: No. 6.

4. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 22 … the Vols’ season went from having national-Top-5 potential to a disappointing roller-coaster that continued last week with a 1-1 finish — a 70-58 road win over Vanderbilt followed by a 77-72 road loss against Auburn — as the team is 6-6 in its last 12 games … freshmen Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer combined for 43 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in Saturday’s loss, but the rest of the Vols didn’t provide much support … Tennessee moves up a spot this week by default as the team’s struggles have escalated to more than just a couple of bumps in the road, so now the big question is will (can?) Rick Barnes’ crew correct their course or will they stumble into the postseason? … the Vols are set to host Florida on Sunday … previous ranking: No. 5.

5. Missouri (14-7, 7-7 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 47 … much like Tennessee’s late-season plight, the Tigers just can’t get their act together after a brilliant start to the season … Mizzou lost its only game last week — 60-53 to visiting Ole Miss, which meant a season series sweep for the Rebels … since taking down then-league-unbeaten Alabama on Feb. 8, the Tigers have lost 4 of their last 5 games … frontliners Jeremiah Tilmon (10 points and 10 rebounds) and Kobe Brown (12 points and 7 rebounds) did their part, but the strength of Mizzou is its veteran backcourt of Xavier Pinson, Dru Smith, and Mark Smith — a trio that managed only a collective 22 points on a combined 8-of-29 shooting in the loss … Missouri will play at Florida on Wednesday before hosting LSU on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 4.

6. LSU (14-8, 9-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 30 … the Tigers had won 3 consecutive games before getting roughed up on the road last week — 91-78 at Georgia and 83-75 at Arkansas … freshman guard Cam Thomas, all but certain to finish as the league’s scoring leader, scored 21 and 25 points, respectively, in the two losses … with Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford, Darius Days, and a host of talented reserves, the Tigers have the talent and firepower to beat anyone in the league, BUT questionable decision-making and spotty defensive play have been problems all season … LSU is set to host Vanderbilt on Tuesday before playing at Missouri on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 3.

7. Ole Miss (13-10, 8-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 60 … the Rebels are truly an enigma, with last week’s perplexing 1-1 performance serving as a microcosm to the entire ’20-21 campaign in Oxford, Miss. … Ole Miss claimed an impressive 60-53 road win over Missouri to sweep the season series between the two schools, only to lose 75-70 against Scotty Pippen, Jr.-less and Dylan Disu-less Vanderbilt on Saturday … senior guard Devontae Shuler averaged 19.5 points in the two games, but it was not enough for the Rebels to have the kind of week they needed to sneak back into NCAA tournament Bubble talk … the league’s last chance for a potential 7th NCAAT at-large bid now must win the SECT if it wants to Dance in Indianapolis … Ole Miss hosts Kentucky on Tuesday and Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 7.

8. Kentucky (8-14, 7-8 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 65 … after losing 7 of 8 games, the Wildcats had won 3 in a row before falling at home last week to Florida, 71-67 … senior guard Davion Mintz (21 points), freshmen Brandon Boston, Jr. (13 points) and Isaiah Jackson (11 points), and sophomore Jacob Toppin (11 points) gave Big Blue a balanced attack in the loss … it’s a forgettable season in Lexington, but don’t believe for a second that even 1 of the 14 SEC coaches is counting the ‘Cats out of making a run through the SECT to earn the league’s automatic NCAAT bid … Kentucky will play at Ole Miss on Tuesday before hosting South Carolina on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 8.

9. Mississippi State (13-12, 7-9 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 79 … the Bulldogs split games last week — a 69-48 home win over South Carolina followed by a 64-59 home loss against Alabama … the backcourt duo of Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart along with forward Tolu Smith have been solid this season, but Ben Howland will need to hold onto all 3 while surrounding them with talent in ’21-22 … MSU will host South Carolina on Wednesday and Alabama on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 10.

10. Georgia (14-10, 7-10 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 92 … well, you’ve heard this song before: the Bulldogs split home games last week … first, the ‘Dogs took down LSU, 91-78, before getting pummeled by South Carolina, 91-70 … sophomore guard Sahvir Wheeler went off for a triple-double (14 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds), sophomore forward Toumani Camara pitched in with a double-double (22 points and 10 rebounds), and freshman guard KD Johnson contributed 21 points in the win over LSU, but the trio was held in check against the Gamecocks a few days later … the Bulldogs’ NET ranking has never been anywhere near sniffing Bubble talk, but with 4 Quad-1 wins under their belt the team has proven it can rise up and play role of spoiler … Georgia will host Alabama on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 9.

11. Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 71 … the Tigers split games last week, losing at home against Florida, 74-57, before bouncing back to take down a ranked Tennessee team at home, 77-72 … sophomore wing Allen Flanigan (Little Rock, Ark., native) led the way with 23 points and 7 rebounds in the win as freshman star guard Sharife Cooper was missed both games with an ankle injury … the Tigers’ self-imposed postseason ban conveniently comes during a season in which they were going home anyway as soon as they lost in the SECT … Auburn plays at Alabama on Tuesday before hosting Mississippi State on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 11.

12. Vanderbilt (7-13, 3-11 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 117 … playing without stars Scotty Pippen, Jr., and Dylan Disu, the Commodores defeated Ole Miss at home on Saturday as Vandy has now won 3 league games for the second consecutive season with a chance to improve on that for the school’s most league wins in a season since ’17-18 … in the absence of Pippen and Disu, the ‘Dores got balance from 5 role players who each scored in double figures, including freshman guard Issac McBride (Little Rock, Ark., native) who had 13 points (including 3-of-7 shooting from 3), 2 assists, and 2 rebounds in 31 minutes … Vandy lost at home in its mid-week game, 70-58, against in-state rival Tennessee … the ‘Dores are on the road this week with games at LSU on Tuesday and at Ole Miss on Saturday …previous ranking: No. 13.

13. South Carolina (6-12, 4-10 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 119 … the Gamecocks had lost 6 consecutive games before shredding Georgia, 91-70, on Saturday … the team’s previous victory was an impressive one — a 72-66 road win over then-No. 22 Florida on Feb. 3 … junior wings AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant have been the biggest bright spots for a team that has played only 18 total games … sure, Carolina’s season has been a disappointment as Frank Martin’s program has not done much since a Final Four run in ’16-17, but maybe Saturday’s 21-point win at Georgia is the start of a spoiler role for the team as it moves toward the SECT … the Gamecocks host Arkansas on Tuesday before playing at Kentucky on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 12.

14. Texas A&M (8-7, 2-6 SEC) … NCAA NET ranking No. 141 … due to covid-19 protocols, the Aggies paused basketball activities and have now had 9 consecutive games postponed … the last time A&M faced a league opponent was on Jan. 26, a 78-66 home loss against LSU that was followed by a 68-61 home win over Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30 that marked the last time the Aggies played a game … sophomore forward Emanuel Miller is by far the best player for A&M as he averages 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest … A&M is scheduled to host Mississippi State on Wednesday before playing at Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 14.