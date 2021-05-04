SEC Power Rankings: Arkansas, Vanderbilt Remain at Top of SEC Baseball Race

FAYETTEVILLE — It’s another week and Arkansas along with Vanderbilt continue to be one-two in the SEC Power Rankings.
Arkansas is the nation’s No. 1 ranked team and only school in SEC not to lose a series this season. Vanderbilt remains in a very tight battle in SEC East.
This week’s rankings (April 4 Week)
- Arkansas (34-8, 15-6) — The Hogs won a series at LSU this past weekend where they haven’t had much success. They will return home to host Georgia this weekend. Last Week: 1
- Vanderbilt (32-9, 14-7) — They are coming off a weekend they lost their second series in the SEC this season. Georgia won two of three earlier and then Florida repeated that this week in Gainesville. This week, Vandy will host Alabama. Last Week: 2
- Mississippi State (32-10, 14-7) — The Bulldogs got swept at home by Arkansas in the second week of SEC play. The Hogs have gone 2-1 against everyone else. The Bulldogs would be tied with Arkansas in the standings had they just won one game in that series. They swept Texas A&M this past weekend. Will be at South Carolina this weekend. Last Week: 3
- Tennessee (34-11, 14-7) — The Vols are now tied at the top of the SEC East with Vandy though they lost two of three games gives their Nashville counterpart the tiebreaker. The Vols won two against Kentucky this past weekend. Will be at Missouri this weekend. Last Week: 4
- Florida (30-13, 13-8) — The Gators took two of the three games at home against Vanderbilt this past weekend. It was an impressive weekend for them. Getting swept by South Carolina earlier is probably going to continue to bite them where it hurts in the standings. Last Week: 6
- Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8) — They had been struggling in recent weeks, but they snapped out of it this past weekend sweeping a very good South Carolina team. That was big for a team that is very talented, but had been lackluster on the field in recent weeks. Will be at Texas A&M this weekend. Last Week: 7
- South Carolina (26-15, 11-10) — The Gamecocks were the victims of a very good Ole Miss team waking up and playing to their ability. But the fact South Carolina swept Florida earlier in season can’t be ignored. They are at home this weekend to host a talented Mississippi State team. Last Week: 5
- Alabama (28-15, 11-10) — The Tide has been playing better baseball lately. Their 16-1 win over Arkansas is still probably the most impressive win by a team this season. They swept Missouri this past weekend. Their success may not last though since they travel to Vanderbilt this weekend. Last Week: 10
- Georgia (27-16, 10-11) — The Bulldogs surprisingly lost two of three at home to Auburn this past weekend. Their series win over Vanderbilt earlier in season was very impressive. They travel to Arkansas this weekend to face the tough Razorbacks. Last Week: 8
- Kentucky (26-15, 10-11) — They could only manage one win against a very good Tennessee team this past weekend. It doesn’t get any easier for them as they host Florida and South Carolina the next two weekends. Last Week: 9
- LSU (27-17, 7-14) — They lost two of three at home to Arkansas this past weekend. Despite their record, LSU has a chance to make a move the final three weeks of the season. They face Auburn, Alabama and Texas A&M the next three weekends. Last Week: 11
- Texas A&M (24-22, 5-16) — The Aggies were swept by Mississippi State this past weekend and now face a very good Ole Miss team this weekend. Not a formula for success, but the Aggies play teams tough despite the record. Last Week: 12
- Auburn (19-21, 5-16) — They had a very good weekend winning two of three at Georgia. That was impressive. They host LSU for three this weekend. Much like the Aggies, Auburn plays team tough. Last Week: 14
- Missouri (12-29, 5-16) — They got swept by Alabama this past weekend and will take on Tennessee this week. Last Week: 13