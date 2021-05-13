SEC Power Rankings Heading Into May 14-16 Weekend, Arkansas Remains at Top

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A female massage therapist spent years reaching out to Ohio State football players, offering sessions that sometimes led to sexual encounters, according to an investigation released Thursday by the university.

Ohio State released the details of an independent investigation of the therapist, a 41-year-old from the Cleveland area. It determined that 34 football players from 2018 to '21 knew of the therapist, that nine interacted with her (either directly or over social media) and that five had sexual encounters with her. Players sometimes paid for the massages, although other times she offered them for free.