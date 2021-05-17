SEC Power Rankings, Hogs Still at Top as Regular Season Nears End

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas remains on top of the SEC Power Rankings as the final weekend of the regular season begins on Thursday.

All the teams will end the regular season on Saturday. Arkansas is No. 1 in the nation and certainly No. 1 in the SEC having not lost a series this season. What makes that even more incredible is where they have won series. Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee are all tough places to play.

Here’s the May 17 Power Rankings.