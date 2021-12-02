SEC Prediction, Kickoff Time and Network for Championship Game, Prediction for Arkansas’ Bowl, Opponent

FAYETTEVILLE — It will be No. 1 Georgia against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.

Georgia (12-0) was perfect in the SEC and the season to this point. Alabama (11-1) lost to Texas A&M, but otherwise remained unbeaten though they had several close calls in the SEC.

Last week I went 7-2 in the final regular season games. That makes my seasonal record 85-27.

The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and the game televised on CBS in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On paper it looks like a mismatch, but Alabama has a way of keeping things closer than you think.

The obvious pick here is Georgia, but it will be interesting to see if it’s a close loss for the Tide if they still make the four-team playoff.

My next predictions article will be for all the SEC Bowls. My bonus is this week’s predictions is with the Hogs reportedly set for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or Vrbo Citrus Bowl. My prediction is Gator Bowl with the Hogs taking on Clemson.