SEC Predictions for Week 1

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC football season is finally here after months of speculation it might not happen.

The season will begin today with all 14 schools in action. Here’s the picks and all times Central.

Georgia at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia is the obvious heavy favorite and that is understandable. No one really knows what to expect from the Hogs, but I think they could make this a more competitive game than most think. The Pick: Georgia

Florida at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

Florida is supposed to be one of the best teams in the SEC this year while Ole Miss, like the Hogs, has a new coach. Should be interesting game. The Pick: Florida

Kentucky at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Both these teams are ranked with the Wildcats No. 23 and Auburn at No. 8. Gus Malzahn tries to get Auburn off to fast start. The Pick: Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Mississippi State is one of the four SEC schools with a new coach. Mike Leach will try his hand in the SEC. The Bulldogs have pretty good talent and could make this game interesting. The Pick: LSU

Alabama at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN

Missouri is the fourth school to have a new head coach. He will get introduced to Nick Saban today. This will be Roll Tide type day. The Pick: Alabama

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate

The Aggies are at home and Jimbo Fisher will likely lead his team to a big win tonight. The Pick: Texas A&M

Tennessee at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Honestly this could be the most competitive game of the day. Tennessee is the favorite, but South Carolina can be a tough place to win. Can the Vols continue their hot streak from end of last season? The Pick: Tennessee