SEC Predictions For Week 13

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas isn’t playing this week due to COVID issues, but there’s six games on the schedule.

Last week, I went 5-1 only incorrectly picking the Razorbacks to beat LSU. Here’s this week’s picks and network with all times CT.

Kentucky (3-5) at Florida (6-1), 11 a.m., ESPN

Florida is on track to meet Alabama in the SEC Championship game. They shouldn’t have much trouble in this one. The Pick: Florida

Vanderbilt (0-7) at Missouri (3-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network

This was supposed to be Arkansas in Columbia, but now these two teams will makeup a game postponed earlier in year. The Pick: Missouri

Auburn (5-2) at Alabama (7-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

No Nick Saban in this game. He has COVID so the Tide will try to continue to roll without him. Auburn has a good record in part because of good play and also in part because of help from the offiicals. The Pick: Alabama

Mississippi State (2-5) at Ole Miss (3-4), 3 p.m., SEC Network

It seems odd for this not to be the last game of the regular season for these two teams. Both teams have new head coaches this year. The Pick: Ole Miss

LSU (3-3) at Texas A&M (5-1), 6 p.m., ESPN

The Aggies have been solid this year. They can make a case for the second-best team in the SEC since they defeated the Gators. The Pick: Texas A&M

Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

The Gamecocks have an interim head coach, but that didn’t help them last week when they lost again. Georgia isn’t playing very well right now though following a loss to Florida and mounting injuries. The Pick: Georgia