SEC Predictions for Week 2

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC football season moves to Week 2 on Saturday with once again seven games on the schedule.
Last week, I went 6-1 with my picks. I had LSU beating Mississippi State. Here’s the picks and all times Central.
Arkansas (0-1) at Mississippi State (1-0), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate
The Razorbacks had an impressive first half against Georgia this past Saturday. They wore down in second half, but showed vast improvement. Mississippi State stunned the defending national champions in Baton Rouge. The Pick: Mississippi State
South Carolina (0-1) at Florida (1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN
The Gamecocks fell at home to Tennessee last week. Florida defeated Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in opener for the new coach in Oxford. The Pick: Florida
Missouri (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network
Missouri fell to Alabama in the opener while the Vols topped South Carolina. Tennessee finished strong last season and seems on track this year. The Pick: Tennessee
Texas A&M (1-0) at Alabama (1-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS
The Aggies defeated Vanderbilt while the Tide rolled by Missouri. This is a game of two ranked teams. The Pick: Alabama
Ole Miss (0-1) at Kentucky (0-1), 3 p.m., SEC Network
Ole Miss lost to Florida while Kentucky fell to Auburn. Both played well with Kentucky putting a scare into Auburn. The Pick: Ole Miss
Auburn (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ESPN
This is another game between two Top-10 teams. Both teams struggled in the first half last week then found a way to pull away in the second half. The Pick: Georgia
LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
LSU was upset by Mississippi State at home last week in a surprise. Vandy played Texas A&M surprisingly close. The Pick: LSU