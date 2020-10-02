SEC Predictions for Week 2

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC football season moves to Week 2 on Saturday with once again seven games on the schedule.

Last week, I went 6-1 with my picks. I had LSU beating Mississippi State. Here’s the picks and all times Central.

Arkansas (0-1) at Mississippi State (1-0), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Alternate

The Razorbacks had an impressive first half against Georgia this past Saturday. They wore down in second half, but showed vast improvement. Mississippi State stunned the defending national champions in Baton Rouge. The Pick: Mississippi State

South Carolina (0-1) at Florida (1-0), 11 a.m., ESPN

The Gamecocks fell at home to Tennessee last week. Florida defeated Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in opener for the new coach in Oxford. The Pick: Florida

Missouri (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0), 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri fell to Alabama in the opener while the Vols topped South Carolina. Tennessee finished strong last season and seems on track this year. The Pick: Tennessee

Texas A&M (1-0) at Alabama (1-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS

The Aggies defeated Vanderbilt while the Tide rolled by Missouri. This is a game of two ranked teams. The Pick: Alabama

Ole Miss (0-1) at Kentucky (0-1), 3 p.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss lost to Florida while Kentucky fell to Auburn. Both played well with Kentucky putting a scare into Auburn. The Pick: Ole Miss

Auburn (1-0) at Georgia (1-0), 6:30 p.m. ESPN

This is another game between two Top-10 teams. Both teams struggled in the first half last week then found a way to pull away in the second half. The Pick: Georgia

LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

LSU was upset by Mississippi State at home last week in a surprise. Vandy played Texas A&M surprisingly close. The Pick: LSU