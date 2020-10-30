SEC Predictions for Week 9 Including Arkansas at Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have six games on the schedule this weekend with Arkansas at Texas A&M and LSU traveling to Auburn the likely top games.
I didn’t predict the games last week since Arkansas had a bye. Here’s this week’s predictions.
Arkansas (2-2) at Texas A&M (3-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
In all honesty, Arkansas is only a blown call at Auburn away from being 3-1 as well. This is a true home game for Texas A&M instead of the normal AT&T Stadium meeting for the two. The Pick: Arkansas
Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3), 11 a.m., SEC Network
Georgia’s defense should be the difference in this game. Kentucky is a good team, but they have been inconsistent so far. The Pick: Georgia
LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2), 2:30 p.m., CBS
The SEC refs have aided Auburn in at least two wins this season. LSU probably needs to get a secure lead in this game and not let it come down to the end and putting the call in the hands of the SEC officials. The Pick: Auburn
Mississippi State (1-3) at Alabama (5-0), 6 p.m., ESPN
The Tide continues to roll. There’s no reason to think they won’t continue to roll in this game. After stunning LSU and Bo Pelini’s strange defensive philosophy in the season opener the Bulldogs have fallen on hard times. The Pick: Alabama
Missouri (2-2) at Florida (2-1), 6:30 p.m., SEC Alternate
Florida is finally back on the field after fighting some COVID issues. Missouri is a dangerous team. The Pick: Florida
Ole Miss (1-4) at Vanderbilt (0-3), 3 p.m., SEC Network
Lane Kiffin was fined for retweeting a negative tweet about the SEC officiating. The SEC has their official’s backs, but maybe it’s time they had the back of some of the coaches who are getting losses placed on their teams because of imcompetent officiating. The Pick: Ole Miss