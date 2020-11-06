SEC Predictions Week 10 Including Arkansas Hosting Tennessee

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC will have four games on the slate this weekend including Florida taking on Georgia.

Last week, I went 5-1 with the predictions missing the Arkansas loss to Texas A&M.

The Predictions (all times are Central).

Tennessee (2-3) at Arkansas (2-3), SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas is playing better than most predicted while Tennessee was expected to be better this season. The Vols are talented, but inconsistent. Arkansas’ defense couldn’t generate any turnovers against Texas A&M and that’s something they look to do against Tennessee. The Pick: Arkansas

Florida (3-1) at Georgia (4-1), CBS, 2:30 p.m.

This game should decide the East. Georgia has lost to Alabama and Florida lost to Texas A&M. It should be a very good game, but I think the Georgia defense will push them over the top to win this one. The Pick: Georgia

Vanderbilt (0-4) at Mississippi State (1-4), SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs started the season off in a stunning fashion beating LSU in Baton Rouge in a very convincing way. The season hasn’t gone as well for them since then. The Pick: Mississippi State

Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3), ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Aggies played a near-perfect game against Arkansas last week. They lost to Alabama, but have been impressive otherwise except for the season opening narrow win over Vanderbilt. South Carolina is up and down, but at home they are capable of providing a scare in this game. The Pick: Texas A&M