SEC Predictions, Week 3

FAYETTEVILLE — Just as in Week 1 I was correct on six of the seven picks last week.
Once again it was Mississippi State that tripped me up. I am 12-2 with both incorrect picks being Mississippi State. I had them losing to LSU, they won, and then I had them beating the Hogs and they lost.
Here’s this week’s picks (all times are Central).
Arkansas (1-1) at Auburn (1-1), 3 p.m., ESPN
This should be an interesting game. Both teams lost to Georgia. The Hogs are hoping to hand Chad Morris another setback on offense. The Pick: Arkansas
Florida (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1), 11 a.m., ESPN
The Aggies struggled to beat Vanberbilt and then got beat handily by Alabama. Florida has looked good so far. The Pick: Florida
LSU (1-1) at Missouri (0-2), 11 a.m., SEC Alternate
LSU didn’t look good in its opener against Mississippi State, but bounced back to blast Vandy. Missouri has had a tough schedule so far. They did catch a break with this game being moved to Columbia instead of Baton Rouge due to the weather. The Pick: LSU
South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2), 11 a.m., SEC Network
Someone will win for the first time this season. Vandy needs to play like it played against Texas A&M. South Carolina is a dangerous team when they are clicking. The Pick: South Carolina
Tennessee (2-0) at Georgia (2-0), 2:30 p.m., CBS
The Vols have rebounded from a nightmarish start to the 2019 season. They are one of the hottest teams in the nation. I suspect Georgia will expose them some in this game. The Pick: Georgia
Alabama (2-0) at Ole Miss (1-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
As I predicted here they would do, Ole Miss went to Kentucky and won. Lane Kiffin is a very good coach. But they are playing the Tide this week. The Pick: Alabama
Mississippi State (1-1) at Kentucky (0-2), 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
The best news Kentucky could ever ask for I am picking the Bulldogs in this game. I haven’t hit a correct prediction on Mississippi State yet and probably won’t this week. The Pick: Mississippi State