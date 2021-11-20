Second Week in Row Reid Bauer Makes Huge Play Off Fake Field Goal

Reid Bauer is the punter for Arkansas, but he also holds for field goals and for the second week in a row he turned in a big play on a fake kick.

Arkansas was trailing 34-21 with 11:24 remaining in the game against No. 2 Alabama. Arkansas, facing a fourth-and-nine play at the Tide 32 lined up to try a Cam Little field goal. However, instead Bauer tossed a pass to tight end Blake Kern who raced 32 yards to the Alabama end zone pulling Arkansas within 34-28. Sam Pittman talked about the player afterward.

“The fake field goal was directly off of last week’s,” Pittman said. “Last week, Bauer ran up there and we ran it and Kern blocked. This week, we faked the block and they both made really good plays there.”

Linebacker Grant Morgan led Arkansas with 11 tackles and had two quarterback hurries. He praised Bauer and Kern after the game as well.

“We were down [13] at that point whenever they called that fake,” Morgan said. “We kind of knew as a sideline, we kind of saw Pittman’s lips ‘fake it’ or however he said it and we all just stayed calm because we were like, ‘If they see us getting excited…” When they ran it, we were nervous. The defense was ready. The defense was sitting on the sideline with our helmets on. We were ready in case anything happened and we had to go out there sudden change. We ran it all week. We saw it all week. They’ve done well all week. We knew Kern’s ran it great. He had to get past No. 10. The way we ran it is Bauer made a good throw. I wouldn’t say ‘put him up for the Heisman’ yet, but he’s done great the two times he’s been able to do it, so he’s 2 for 2.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban also took note of the trick play that resulted in a touchdown.

“It was a win,” Saban said. “So we’re happy about that. We didn’t play great on defense. which is an issue we’ve got to get resolved. And we didn’t finish in the red zone which is another issue. We fumbled the ball on the 2-yard line and we took a sack and missed a field goal and they ran a fake field goal for a touchdown. So there’s a lot of things to correct. But look these guys have played hard all year long. It’s tough in the SEC and it’s tough in the West. I knew they had a good team and I knew it was going to be a tough game. I’m proud of our players for the way they played and the way they finished.”

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) will be home to host Missouri on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and televised on CBS.