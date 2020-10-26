Senior Cornerback Opts Out of Season, Hudson Clark Starting Opposite Montaric Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior cornerback Jerry Jacobs has battled some injuries during the first four games.

Redshirt freshman Hudson Clark made a strong impression during the absence of Jacobs and Montaric Brown. Clark moved to first-team cornerback opposite Brown. Jacobs was a candidate to also be looked at some safety, but he has opted out of the season. Sam Pittman confirmed Jacobs’ departure during his Zoom conferene when asked if Jacobs was versatile enough to play some safety?

“He certainly would be,” Pittman said. “Jerry Jacobs has opted out, so he’s no longer on the football team.”

Pittman was asked how he handles a starter getting injured and his replacement playing well. Who starts when both are healthy?

“You just let them both rep and then you have to make a decision, you know,” Pittman said. “It’s a good problem to have. But you certainly want to give opportunity to both individuals to have a chance to start and have a chance to go out there. The starting part I think means more to the kids than it does to the coaches, obviously. We just want to be able to play the two guys that’s been playing well. But starting means more I think to a player than it does to a coach. But we certainly know we have different guys who have different values. The guy that’s earned the playing time for coming off the bench because of an injury or something like that, we’ll certainly will respect that, what he’s done in games too.”

In four games, including three starts, Jacobs had 17 tackles, all solo and one tackle for loss. Clark has played in three games with two starts. He has 14 tackles, including 11 solo, three interceptions and one pass breakup.