Seniors at North Little Rock, No. 1 Girls Soccer Team, Reflect on Lost Season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock’s girls soccer team had everything going for them.

Undefeated at 7-0 in 2020, ranked 1st in the state and 16th in the nation, all sights set on a state championship. But when their season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, dreams couldn’t come to fruition.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with their head coach and senior class of Taylor Bentley, Jordan Bentley, Delaney Stephens, and Devan Floyd – who experienced losing seasons in their freshman and sophomore years.

The turnaround of the Charging Wildcats’ program, and the senior class’ reaction to their season’s end, is nothing short of inspiring.