Seven Home Games On Schedule For Hogs In 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host seven home games, including four of the team’s first five, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as part of a competitive 2022 schedule.

The Razorbacks open the slate with a home game against Cincinnati. The Hogs will meet the Bearcats on the football field for the first time in history on Sept. 3 to start a three-game home stand to begin the year. The South Carolina Gamecocks visit Fayetteville the following week (Sept. 10) for the first match-up between the two programs since 2017. Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman has a personal connection with South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer having coached with him at Georgia. Arkansas is 13-10 against South Carolina since the two joined the SEC together in 1992.

Missouri State makes the trek to Fayetteville on Sept. 17 to wrap up the Hogs’ home stand. Arkansas is 7-0 all time vs. the Bears but have not played since 2011.

The Razorbacks and Texas A&M square off in the annual Southwest Classic inside AT&T Stadium on Sept. 24. Arkansas then returns home to take on perennial power Alabama on the first day of October in the Hogs only home game of October.

Arkansas will spend the remainder of the month on the road beginning with a trip to Mississippi State on Oct. 8. The first-ever meeting between the Razorbacks and BYU will take play in Provo, Utah on Oct. 15 as part of a home-and-home series with the Cougars. BYU is set to make the return trip to DWRRS in 2023.

After playing the first seven weeks of the season, Arkansas will enjoy the bye week on Oct. 28 before traveling to Auburn on Oct. 29.

The Hogs return home for another three-game stretch beginning with the program’s first-ever meeting with Liberty on Nov. 5. The final two SEC home games will be against LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19). Arkansas’ annual meeting with the Rebels returns to November for the first time since 2015.

The regular season wraps up with the Battle Line Rivalry at Missouri on Nov. 26.

Schedule Notes

• Three first time opponents in Cincinnati, BYU and Liberty

• First match-up with South Carolina since 2017 and first in Fayetteville since 2013

• Game against Alabama is the earliest meeting with the Tide since 2012 (Sept. 15, 2012)

Date – Opponent

Sept. 3 CINCINNATI

Sept. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 17 MISSOURI STATE

Sept. 24 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Oct. 1 ALABAMA

Oct. 8 at Mississippi State

Oct. 15 at BYU

Oct. 22 Open Date

Oct. 29 at Auburn

Nov. 5 LIBERTY

Nov. 12 LSU

Nov. 19 OLE MISS

Nov. 26 at Missouri