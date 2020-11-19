Several Future Hogs in Playoff Games Around Arkansas on Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Several Arkansas recruits will be in action Friday night around the state, but one won’t be involved.

DeWitt tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, is a Class of 2022 recruit who is committed to Arkansas. He has decided not to play after DeWitt has named an interim coach to replace his father, Mark Courtney, who was coaching the team. DeWitt will be at Shiloh Christian on Friday night.

Stanley Taylor is the interim coach an it’s understandable that the younger Courtney has opted to support his father. It’s an unfortunate situation, but it’s impressive to see Dax take this stand backing his father. DeWitt slipped to 2-7 this season battling COVID issues like many other teams. They were 7-5 under Courtney in 2019 when COVID wasn’t a factor in teams playing shorthanded, rescheduling in middle of week and more.

Here’s the schedule for others in Arkansas who hold an offer from the Hogs and still in the playoffs.

Perryville (6-4) at Greenland (8-2), Class 3A

Greenland Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, helped the Pirates to their most victories in a season since 2015. Hollingsworth doubles on the offensive line thus playing both ways. On defense this season he has 57 tackles, including 39 solo, 11.5 for loss and six sacks.

Clarendon (7-2) at Fordyce (11-0), Class 2A

Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, is one of the top recruits in the state. Arkansas and many other powers have offered him a scholarship. He’s among the top athletes in the state. Fordyce is the defending state 2A state champion. They defeated Clarendon 51-16 earlier this season. Class of 2021 athlete Ja’Quez Cross has committed to Purdue and Class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Williams is a definite college prospect. His brother Samuel Williams has been a mainstay on the offensive line at ULM.

Little Rock Parkview (8-1) at Sylvan Hills (8-3), Class 6A

The Patriots have two Arkansas commitments and another prospect who holds multiple national offers including from the Hogs. Class of 2021 quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 247, are committed to the Razorbacks. Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, holds several offers including one from the Hogs. Last week in a win over Searcy, Rogers ran for 173 yards and five touchdowns while Jointer had 103 yards on the ground and a score.

Maumelle (6-2) at Wynne (9-0), Class 5A

Wynne Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, was the first commitment for the Hogs in this class. He is an outstanding offensive lineman. Maumelle has two very good linemen of their own and both in the Class of 2022. Offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275. They hold offers from schools all over the nation including the Hogs. Davillier plays some quarterback in the red zone. He has rushed 12 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he has 39 tackles, 10 for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Mills (5-6) at Joe T. Robinson (7-3), Class 4A

Joe T. Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, has offers from schools all over the country. He is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris Sr. Harris plays both ways for the Senators. He is joined by Class of 2021 defensive end Deldrick Withers who is committed to Kansas and 2021 running back Hunter Smith who pledged to ULM recently. The Senators are the Class 4A defending state champions.

El Dorado (5-4) at Lake Hamilton (9-1), Class 6A

Arkansas’ last offer in the state was to El Dorado Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns, 5-11, 142. The speedy Burns put together a great sophomore season. He has caught 56 passes for 755 yards and nine touchdowns, returned seven kickoffs for 232 yards and a 95-yard touchdown and five punts for 74 yards. Lake Hamilton Class of 2022 offensive lineman Chase Jessup holds offers from the SEC and elsewhere.

Ashdown (7-3) at Ozark (7-3), Class 4A

The Panthers have Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 210, who has offers from Arkansas and others. They are battling COVID quarantines for this game and will be missing some key players. Ozark Class of 2022 offensive lineman Brock Burns is committed to Kansas.