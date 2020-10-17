Several Injured Razorbacks Back for Ole Miss, Still Some Key Ones Missing

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has been battling injuries much of the season, but it appears they have some good news for today’s game against Ole Miss.

Among the players dressed out today are running back Rakeem Boyd, wide receiver Treylon Burks, tight end Hudson Henry, safety Myles Slusher and cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Not spotted in the pregame warmups dressed out were cornerback Montaric Brown, linebacker Bumper Pool, defensive end Dorian Gerald, linebacker Deon Edwards (on sideline in jersey) and linebacker Levi Draper and defensive backs Malik Chavis and Micahh Smith.

