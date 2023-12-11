LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A familiar face may be returning to the high school football sideline in Sheridan.

Sheridan’s school board voted unanimously to extend a contract to Kevin Kelley.

Coach Kelley won nine state championships at Pulaski Academy.

He shocked the high school sports world when he left PA in 2021 to coach Presbyterian College.

Kelley spent one year at the FCS school before returning to Little Rock.

Most recently he’s been running Kid Champion in west Little Rock.

Kelley told FOX 16’s Wess Moore that he hasn’t accepted the job yet and will know more Tuesday.