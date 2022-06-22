FAYETTEVILLE — Shreveport (La.) Evangel Class of 2024 edge Gabe Reliford had a very good showing at the Arkansas Linemen’s Camp on Wednesday.

Reliford, 6-2, 236, owns a 4.0 grade-point average so he is outstanding both on the field and the academics. Reliford talked about how he feels the camp went for him.

“The camp went good today,” Reliford said. “I learned a lot. I’ve definitely got a lot to work on. Most definitely.”

Reliford may need to work on some stuff, but he’s already very productive on the football field. As a sophomore, he had 100 tackles, 65 solo, 25 for loss, 15 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two recovered ones. In limited duty on offense, Reliford rushed 30 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns. He feels the camp helped him become a better player.

“Yes sir, I will definitely be able to use a lot of the things that we learned today in my games coming up,” Reliford said.

At Arkansas, he got to work with the same coaches the Razorbacks do. Both Deke Adams and Keith Jones (Big Glitch) worked with Reliford and the linemen.

“It was great,” Reliford said. “They were very intensive with the players today really teaching how to do the moves and stuff. Yes sir. I really like the coaches here. They are really friendly. I really like it here.”

Reliford doesn’t have offers yet, but those are almost certain to be coming very soon. An Arkansas offer would mean a lot to him.

“Of course most definitely, most definitely,” Reliford said.

He was also impressed with the facilities at Arkansas.

“I love Arkansas,” Reliford said. “Just the vibe and everything that goes around the coaches, the players and how they said the most important thing is loyalty. I really like that.”

Reliford talked about his plans for the remainder of the summer.

“I might go down to UL (Louisiana) this weekend,” Reliford said. “Mostly just working with the team and working by myself getting better as an individual.”

