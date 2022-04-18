FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named SEC Freshman of the Week.

The left-hander twirled a seven-strikeout shutout in Arkansas’ 4-0 win over No. 15 LSU on Friday to help the Hogs clinch their 11th consecutive SEC home series win and, ultimately, secure a three-game sweep of the Tigers.

Smith threw seven scoreless innings, matching his season long in the effort, to earn his team-leading sixth win of the season. The outing was also his fifth quality start of the year, second most on the Razorbacks behind only ace Connor Noland’s six.

The Bullard, Texas, native is the first Arkansas pitcher to win the conference’s freshman of the week honor since Noland did so in week 10 of the 2019 season. For the season, Smith owns a 3.88 ERA over 48 2/3 innings, totaling 52 strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .229 batting average.

