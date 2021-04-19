Soccer Earns No. 6 Overall Seed At NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Razorback Soccer earned the No. 6 national seed for the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament and a first round bye as one of the 19 at-large bids. It’s the second-straight season Arkansas enters the tournament as a national seed. The Razorbacks are making their seventh appearance in program history at the NCAA Tournament, all coming under Head Coach Colby Hale. This will be the sixth season since 2013 that the Hogs will have advanced to the second round.

After the first-round bye, the Razorbacks will face the winner of Memphis and Utah Valley in the second round (May 1 – 3 p.m. CT). Arkansas earned a 2-1 (OT) victory against Memphis in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament while the Razorbacks have never faced Utah Valley in program history.

Arkansas is coming off their second-straight regular season SEC title and fifth-straight appearance in the conference title game. Coach Hale was named SEC Co-Coach of the Year and Anna Podojil became the first SEC Forward of the Year in program history. The Hogs currently rank in the top 15 in total goals, assists and points nationally.