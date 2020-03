LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Who says social distancing means you can’t stay fit?

Like many gyms, Pure Barre Little Rock has temporarily closed its fitness studio due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they’re moving classes to Facebook Live, letting Arkansans work out from the comfort and safety of their homes.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits the Pure Barre location on Cantrell in Little Rock to get a look. Hear more info on the classes and how to join at the end of the video.