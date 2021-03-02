Source Indicates Blayne Toll Has Entered Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee and redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum both earned All-SEC Honors, the league office announced today. Dungee was named to the First Team, while Slocum was named to the Second Team by the league’s coaches.

Dungee cemented her legacy in her final season at Arkansas, putting together her best season on the Hill. Dungee is averaging career-highs in several categories this season, including points per game (22.2), field goal percentage (43.0 percent), and three-point percentage (39.1 percent). She has scored 20+ in 16 of her 25 games played this season, and has gone for 30 or more points in four contests. Dungee’s consistency this season has been remarkable – the Sapulpa, Okla. native has scored in double figures in all 25 games she has played in this season, and has scored 10 or more in 30 games dating back to the end of last season, the longest such streak of her career. All that scoring added up, as Dungee now has 2,098 career points, the highest collegiate total of any Razorback Women’s Basketball player ever. When looking at the numbers in SEC play, Dungee was somehow even better. She averaged 23.1 points per game, the most in the league in conference only games, scored 20 or more in 12 of Arkansas’ 15 league games, and dropped 30+ against Ole Miss, Florida and Tennessee. She also showed her defensive chops this season, often guarding the other team’s best or second best player, with the ability to guard perimeter players and bigs. She’s also averaging 1.5 steals per game, the highest mark of her career.