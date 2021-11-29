Source Indicates Hogs Will Go Bowling in Florida With Two Possibilities

FAYETTEVILLE — According to an inside source the University of Arkansas will either be selected to play in the Citrus or Gator Bowl.

Both bowls are in Florida. The Citrus is in Orlando and Gator in Jacksonville. The No. 23 Razorbacks are 8-4 and finished third in the SEC West against what many considered the toughest schedule in America. The Hogs have some history with both those bowls.

The Hogs beat Georgia Tech 54-7 in the 1960 Gator Bowl. Arkansas lost the 1981 Gator Bowl to North Carolina 31-27 in a game that was played in fog.

The Hogs have been to the Citrus Bowl twice, once it was called the Capital One Bowl. They lost the 1999 Citrus Bowl to Michigan 45-31 and then fell to Wisconsin 17-14 in the 2007 Capital One Bowl.

The Razorbacks last played in a bowl the 2016 Belk Bowl where they lost to Virginia Tech 35-24. They were selected to face TCU last year in the Texas Bowl, but the game was canceled due to COVID issues with the Horned Frogs.

Arkansas is 15-24-3 all-time in bowl games.