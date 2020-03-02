Special: Treating Unordinary as Extraordinary | FOX16 Sports Mini-Doc

Breaking News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michael Joe isn’t your everyday student.

The Joe T. Robinson junior has down-syndrome. Open-heart surgery at an early age nearly cost him his life. And to this day, he isn’t on par with classmates in quality of speech.

But student-athletes decided that wouldn’t get in the way of forming of a unique bond.

FOX16’s Nick Walters tells the story of Michael Joe and the athletes who not only look past his disability, but embrace it. A story of acceptance leading to friendship, a kid being given confidence, and so-called “jocks” proving a stereotype wrong.

To know how Nick first met Michael Joe and thought of telling his story, hear how it played out below.

