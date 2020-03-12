Sports Schedule Next Couple of Weeks Could be Light One at Arkansas, Elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE — It seems with each hour comes a new event being suspended.

Obviously, the SEC Basketball Tournament won’t go on after one night of games being played. The Hogs won’t be going to Starkville to play baseball this weekend either.

The SEC has suspended all on-campus sporting events until March 30.

Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

That means several Arkansas baseball games won’t be played over the next few weeks. Oral Roberts is scheduled to come to Arkansas on March 31 for a non-conference game. If the play is allowed to continue that would be the next time the Hogs would be in action.

In addition to Mississippi State this weekend, the Hogs were slated to be at Oklahoma on Tuesday, host Alabama Friday, Saturday and Sunday, go to Troy on March 24 and 25, then head to Oxford March 27-29 to face Ole Miss.

Arkansas was scheduled to face South Carolina in the second round of the SEC Tournament tonight. The entire tournament has been suspended.

Recruiting both on-campus and off-campus in the SEC has been halted until March 30 as well. Arkansas had a big Junior Day this past Saturday, but now no more unofficial or official visitors during this period.

Sam Pittman and the Hogs are scheduled to begin spring football on Monday, but no word on the status of that at this time. It appears right now the SEC is leaving that decision up to each individual school. If a COVID-19 case doesn’t happen on the UA campus or in Fayetteville there’s probably a good chance spring football goes on in some form at least.

The football program held its Pro Day on Wednesday with scouts from 22 NFL teams present, 12 former players as well as friends and relatives, current coaches at Arkansas and media present.

The basketball teams won’t be able to host recruits either. The women are slated to participate in the NCAA Tournament, but the status of that event is probably in the air as well.

It’s an uncertain time right now for sports and not just in college. The NBA has suspended play with two players now testing positive for the coronavirus. The G League has followed suit. It seems just a matter of time until Major League Baseball halts play. Soccer, Tennis and other sports are also taking the same action.